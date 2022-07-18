Guy Pearce: Jason Donovan and I still call each other by our Neighbours names

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Guy Pearce: Jason Donovan and I still call each other by our Neighbours names

By Press Association
July 19, 2022, 12:03 am
Guy Pearce (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Guy Pearce (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Guy Pearce has revealed that he and Jason Donovan still refer to each other by the names of their Neighbours characters, more than 30 years after leaving the show.

The Memento star, 54, began his career in the Australian soap playing Mike Young, best friend of Donovan’s Scott Robinson and Kylie Minogue’s Charlene Mitchell.

After 37 years on screen, the long-running show will come to a close with a double-episode special on July 29 and Pearce is among the former stars returning for the finale.

Neighbours
Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan are reunited on the set of Australian soap opera Neighbours (Channel 5/PA)

He said: “Jason and I see each other all the time, and we still call each other Scott and Mike, which is a bit sad!

“Whenever I’m in London I’ll see Jason most times and I’ll see Kylie as well if she’s around.

“There are a few others I catch up with when I’m in Melbourne like Stefan (Dennis) and Annie of course, she’s been on (crime drama series) Jack Irish with me.”

Pearce’s role in Neighbours helped launch his career in Hollywood, landing roles in big budget films such as LA Confidential, The Time Machine and Christopher Nolan’s Memento.

He said: “There are certain moments in your life that are real markers.

“Being cast in Neighbours, the confidence it gave me and what I learnt being on the show were immeasurable qualities and benefits.

“Of course, there have been other moments when I’ve auditioned for roles and got them, but I can’t ever forget this.

“I always feel super lucky to have got on the show when I did and as we know, it just took off and became huge.”

Sorted Guy Pearce
Guy Pearce arriving for the premiere of the 2000 film Sorted (William Conran/PA)

Daniel MacPherson, who starred as Joel Samuels between 1998 and 2002, said viewers should expect his character to have calmed down in middle-age.

He said: “What can viewers expect from Joel in his 40s?

“I can tell you what you won’t get – no nipple piercing, no speedos, no blonde frizzy mullet hair, no full-monty, thank goodness! But some friendships rekindled, which is terrific and a lot of fun.”

Reflecting on his character’s heartthrob status, he added: “It was amazing. Brooke Satchell, Jesse Spencer, Jacinta (Stapleton) and Ryan (Maloney), we were all babies. We had a lot of fun.

“Pre-social media, it was a time when you did shopping centre appearances on the weekend, hundreds of fans, all screaming, it was chaos, but so much fun.

“We’re all still good friends and stay in touch.”

Also returning for the finale is Peter O’Brien, who appeared in the show’s first episode as Shane Ramsay, as well as Ian Smith, who played Harold Bishop, Mark Little, who played Joe Mangel, and Paul Keane, who played Des Clarke.

Among those returning from the 2000s are Chris Milligan, who played Kyle Canning, Morgan Baker as Callum Rebecchi, Natalie Bassingthwaighte, who played Izzy Hoyland, and James Mason as Chris Pappas.

The soap also launched the careers of Hollywood stars such as Margot Robbie and Liam Hemsworth.

– Neighbours will end with a double-episode special on Channel 5 at 9pm on July 29.

