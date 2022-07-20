Brad Pitt swaps trousers for a skirt at Berlin red carpet event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Brad Pitt swaps trousers for a skirt at Berlin red carpet event

By Press Association
July 20, 2022, 2:40 am
Brad Pitt swaps trousers for a skirt at Berlin red carpet event(Markus Schreiber/AP)
Brad Pitt swaps trousers for a skirt at Berlin red carpet event(Markus Schreiber/AP)

Brad Pitt has become the latest Hollywood A-list male to ditch his trousers at a premiere event.

The award-winning actor, 58, donned a brown cardigan with a matching knee-length skirt, as he arrived to the Berlin premiere of his upcoming film Bullet Train.

Germany Bullet Train Premiere
The award-winning actor, 58, donned a brown cardigan with a matching knee-length skirt at the premiere of upcoming film Bullet Train (Christoph Soeder/AP)

He stars in the movie alongside Sandra Bullock, Joey King and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Pitt is not the first actor to select the unconventional outfit choice for a German publicity event.

Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac was previously pictured in skirts at the premieres of the Marvel miniseries, both in Berlin and London.

Moon Knight screening
Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac was previously pictured in skirts at the premieres of the Marvel miniseries, both in Berlin and London (Yui Mok/PA)

For the London event Isaac dressed in a slate grey Thom Browne set, which included a matching blazer and pleated skirt, also knee-length.

Celebrities including Harry Styles and Jared Leto have also been known to opt for more distinctive styles.

