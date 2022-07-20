Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ‘cried to each other’ at low-key wedding ceremony

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck became emotional and “cried to each other” as they exchanged vows at a low key marriage ceremony in Las Vegas, a chapel worker has said.

The couple were accompanied by their children at the “sleek” event at the famous Little White Wedding Chapel.

The pop superstar informed fans of the nuptials which occurred over the weekend in a new post on her website, On The JLo.

Speaking to Good Morning America, chapel worker Kenosha Portis, recalled how the Hollywood couple had turned up to the venue just as it was closing.

“They were very sweet and they both were emotional, they cried to each other,” she told the US news programme.

“The kids were right there behind them. She had on a nice elegant beige lacy-type dress, it had a train on it.

“The veil was beautiful, everything was very sleek and beautiful. she was stunning.”

Sharing the news with fans, Lopez wrote: “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a licence with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

The pair then read their vows in front of “the best witnesses you could ever imagine” wearing “a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet”.

"I started shaking a little bit, like, 'This is Jennifer Lopez we are getting ready to marry!'" A witness working at The Little White Chapel in Las Vegas reveals new details on the Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s surprise low-key wedding ceremony. https://t.co/6zEoHjXtDW pic.twitter.com/5geqm7LnUT — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 19, 2022

The marriage ceremony occurred at “twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through”, accompanied by their children from previous relationships, the post said.

“Love is patient”, Lopez added, “twenty years patient” – in obvious reference to the fact the couple were first engaged 18 years ago before the wedding was called off.

The post was then signed off: “With love, Mrs Jennifer Lynn Affleck”.

Earlier on Sunday, Clark County Court records in the US state of Nevada showed Lopez and Affleck had secured a marriage licence the day prior which revealed she was planning to take the name Jennifer Affleck.

County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya, who runs the Marriage Licence Bureau, told the PA news agency: “We wish Mr Affleck and Ms Lopez the same enduring love story.”

Lopez announced her engagement to actor Affleck in April, 18 years after they originally called off their wedding.

The marriage licence comes a year after Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, rekindled their romance following Affleck’s split from the actress Ana DeArmas and Lopez’s break-up with baseball star Alex Rodriguez.

The Hollywood stars previously began dating in July 2002 and got engaged in November of that year.

They were due to tie the knot in September 2003 but postponed the wedding just days before the ceremony.

They ultimately called off their engagement in January 2004.

Affleck was previously married to actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children – Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. They divorced in 2018 after 13 years of marriage.

Lopez’s other past relationships include her 10-year marriage to singer Marc Anthony.

The former couple, who divorced in 2014, have 14-year-old twins Emme and Max together.