John Boyega holds tense negotiations with Michael K Williams in Breaking trailer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

John Boyega holds tense negotiations with Michael K Williams in Breaking trailer

By Press Association
July 21, 2022, 4:30 am
John Boyega holds tense negotiations with Michael K Williams in Breaking trailer (Jordan Strauss/AP)
John Boyega holds tense negotiations with Michael K Williams in Breaking trailer (Jordan Strauss/AP)

John Boyega engages in tense and emotional negotiations with the late Michael K Williams in the new trailer for upcoming film Breaking.

Boyega plays Lance Corporal Brian Brown-Easley who holds members of the public hostage inside a US bank to get the attention of the world’s media.

The film is based on the true story of Brown-Easley and his difficult transition back to civilian life.

When the veteran’s disability check fails to materialise from Veterans Affairs, he finds himself on the brink of homelessness and breaking his daughter’s heart.

With no other options he walks into a Wells Fargo Bank and declares “I’ve got a bomb”.

Williams, who died last September from a drugs overdose aged 54, plays police officer Eli Bernard.

In the trailer, released on Wednesday, Boyega tells Williams: “I need everyone to see what is happening here, I need the fire trucks, I need the news cameras”.

“What do I need to do to get the attention I need, right now?” he screams down the phone.

Williams responds calmly: “We’re going to work this out, brother to brother.”

Williams, who died last September from a drug overdose aged 54, plays police officer Eli Bernard (Alamy/PA)

Captioning the video, shared to Twitter, Boyega thanked Williams for “joining us on this journey”.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 2022 ESPY awards in Los Angeles, he said it had been “incredible” to have the actor on the project.

He previously revealed that he had requested to work with The Wire star personally and that Williams had brought “good energy” to the film.

Breaking was awarded the jury prize for best ensemble cast at the 2022 Sundance film festival when it debuted at the festival in January.

The cast also includes Nicole Beharie, Connie Britton, Olivia Washington and Selenis Leyva.

The film is yet to be given a release date.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal