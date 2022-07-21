Jessica Alba reveals why she goes to therapy with her daughters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Jessica Alba reveals why she goes to therapy with her daughters

By Press Association
July 21, 2022, 9:22 pm
Jessica Alba has explained why she chooses to go to therapy with both her daughters (Doug Peters/PA)
American actress Jessica Alba has spoken about going to therapy with her two daughters, allowing them a “safe space” to communicate with her.

Alba, 41, gained recognition at the age of 19 starring as Max Guevara in the television series Dark Angel, a role for which she received a Golden Globe nomination.

Speaking to Glamour UK, Alba said she began going to therapy with her eldest daughter Honor Marie and now also goes with her younger daughter Haven Garner.

She said: “I was like, ‘Look, I’m not perfect. I’m not going to know all the answers, but I want to be a great parent to you.

“And what you like and don’t is different from what your sister likes and doesn’t like. And I’m going to make mistakes.

“Here’s a safe space, you can’t get in trouble – let me know what I’m doing wrong, or what you would like me to do differently.

“Or how do you want me to discipline you when you do screw up? What does that look like for you? And how would you want to be treated so you can still feel like you have your dignity intact?’”

Alba married her husband and the father of her children Cash Warren in 2008 after the pair met on the set of Fantastic Four and the couple also share a son, Hayes.

The actress confirmed that when she first met film producer Warren, 43, he slipped her a note, signed with a dollar sign – to match his name – that said: “I really, really like you.”

“True story, he did!” Alba told Glamour UK.

Alba revealed the story behind meeting her film producer husband Cash Warren (Dennis Leupold/Glamour UK/PA)

She explained that they decided to elope while she was heavily pregnant with their first child, saying: “We eloped and I think I was nine months pregnant!

“It wasn’t planned. It was literally, ‘Honey, do you have anything to do this morning?’ And he was like, ‘No.’ So I said, ‘Should we go to the courthouse and get married?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah.’ And then I said, ‘Can we get waffles afterwards because I have a doctor’s appointment? Will you come to my doctor’s appointment?’

“And that’s how it happened!”

Alba also reflected on her childhood and growing up in a deeply religious Catholic family. She said: “I grew up in survival mode. It was almost sort of what I was born into.

“My parents didn’t have a safety net, they were living pay check to pay check… They were just like, ‘Here’s your life.’ And I was like, ‘This is some bullshit. I want a better life than that. I don’t want to be in survival mode all the time.’”

The full interview with Jessica Alba is available in the July/August digital issue of Glamour UK online.

