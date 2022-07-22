In Pictures: Colourful costumes as stars arrive for day one of Comic-Con

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

In Pictures: Colourful costumes as stars arrive for day one of Comic-Con

By Press Association
July 22, 2022, 7:40 am
Mario Alcaraz of Los Angeles, dressed as Spider-Punk, attends day one of Comic-Con International (Invision/AP)
Mario Alcaraz of Los Angeles, dressed as Spider-Punk, attends day one of Comic-Con International (Invision/AP)

Fans have flocked back to San Diego Comic-Con for the first time in two years.

The pandemic had put a stop to the pop culture celebration, and thousands of fans arrived at the convention to make up for lost time, many wearing elaborate costumes.

The panel for the new Dungeons And Dragons movie, starring British actors Hugh Grant and Rege-Jean Page, thrilled devotees on the opening day of the entertainment showcase.

William Shatner
William Shatner boldly goes on the Shatner On Shatner panel (Invision/AP)
A fan dressed as Xena, Warrior Princess
Jan Benjamin, of New York, dressed as Xena Warrior Princess (Invision/AP)
Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez
Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez promote the new Dungeons And Dragons movie (Invision/AP)
Vecna statue
A statue of Vecna from Stranger Things outside the convention centre (Invision/AP)

Thousands queued for hours in the sun for the event which saw strict protocols enforced, including Covid wristbands, vaccine checks and mandatory face masks.

Star Trek cosplayers
Fans dressed as characters from Star Trek: The Next Generation wait outside the convention centre (Invision/AP)
The Mad Hatter
Kaleigh Kailani, from Los Angeles, poses for a portrait dressed as the Mad Hatter (AP)
Hugh Grant
Hugh Grant said the new Dungeons And Dragons movie will have a ‘Monty Python vibe’ (Invision/AP)
A fan dressed as Aquaman
Jose Cuadros, of Escondido, California, dressed as Aquaman (AP)
Rocky statues
Statues of the characters Rocky Balboa and Apollo Creed from the Rocky film franchise, at the PCS Premium Collectibles Studio stall (AP)
Fan dressed as Rey
Emily Marsh of Burbank, California, dressed as Rey from Star Wars (AP)
Boba Fett costume
Ten-year-old Flynn Carter, aged 10, of San Diego, otherwise known as Boba Fett for the day (Invision/AP)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal