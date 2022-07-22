Horror fans treated to exclusive Walking Dead content at Comic-Con 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Horror fans treated to exclusive Walking Dead content at Comic-Con 2022

By Press Association
July 22, 2022, 11:23 pm Updated: July 23, 2022, 1:07 am
Horror fans treated to exclusive Walking Dead content at Comic-Con 2022 (Richard Shotwell/AP)
Horror fans treated to exclusive Walking Dead content at Comic-Con 2022 (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Comic-Con horror fans were treated to glimpses of the final set of episodes for long-running zombie series The Walking Dead.

Showrunners and cast members took to the stage in the famous Hall H on Friday afternoon to share the exclusive clips, as well as trailers for upcoming spin-off series Tales Of The Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead, which stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, and Christian Serratos, is nearing the end of its eleventh and final series after having run since 2010.

Reedus and McBride’s characters are the only two to have appeared in every season of the show.

The final episodes are due to air on US networks AMC and AMC+ on October 2.

Tales Of The Walking Dead will be an anthology series featuring six self-contained episodes that will explore gaps in the flagship show and other spin-offs.

AMC has described the show as “an episodic anthology with individual episodes or arcs of episodes focused on new or existing characters, backstories or other stand-alone experiences”.

The spin-off series will also see Samantha Morton’s return as Alpha – with viewers catching a glimpse of the villain in the newly released trailer.

Famous faces set to appear in the series include Terry Crews, Anthony Edwards, Parker Posey, Poppy Liu, Olivia Munn and Danny Ramirez.

The series is due to premiere later this year.

