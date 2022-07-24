Lauren Goodger: I need to understand how my daughter died for my own sanity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Lauren Goodger: I need to understand how my daughter died for my own sanity

By Press Association
July 24, 2022, 11:31 pm Updated: July 25, 2022, 12:59 am
Lauren Goodger has spoken publicly about the death of her baby daughter for the first time (Ian West/PA)
Reality TV star Lauren Goodger has spoken about the death of her baby daughter Lorena, revealing that she needs “to understand how she died for (her) own sanity”.

Earlier this month, the Only Way is Essex star, 35, revealed on Instagram that her daughter had died shortly after birth.

Speaking to The Sun, Goodger recalled the tragic loss of her newborn daughter and revealed she was having a post-mortem conducted in an attempt to fully understand why Lorena died.

She told the newspaper: “I went into hospital thinking I would come home with a baby girl but I came home with nothing.

“Lorena was a healthy baby and it was a textbook pregnancy.”

The heart-broken mother said the baby’s cause of death was still unclear.

“This is why I am having an autopsy. I need to understand, medically, how she died for my own sanity,” Goodger added.

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Lauren Goodger
Former The Only Way Is Essex star Lauren Goodger called the loss of her baby ‘the most traumatic experience’ of her life (Nick Ansell/PA)

Goodger and her partner Charles Dury also share daughter Larose, who was born in July 2021.

Goodger, who joined the ITV reality show as one of its original cast members in 2010, added: “This has been the most traumatic experience of my life.

“Since Lorena passed away, I have had so many messages from other women who have gone through this too,” she told the newspaper.

“I want to talk about her death to help other parents out there going through this. I want them to know they aren’t alone.”

