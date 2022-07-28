Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight confirms feature film is in the pipeline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight confirms feature film is in the pipeline

By Press Association
July 28, 2022, 11:34 am
Steven Knight at the unveiling of a mural of actor Cillian Murphy as Peaky Blinders crime boss Tommy Shelby (Jacob King/PA)
Steven Knight at the unveiling of a mural of actor Cillian Murphy as Peaky Blinders crime boss Tommy Shelby (Jacob King/PA)

Steven Knight, the creator of BBC drama Peaky Blinders, has confirmed there will be a spin-off film featuring familiar faces and new cast members.

The Bafta-nominated show, which follows Birmingham crime gang The Peaky Blinders during the aftermath of the First World War, ran for six series from 2013 to 2022.

The 62-year-old British screenwriter and director, who also wrote Dirty Pretty Things and more recently Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, confirmed there will be a Peaky Blinders feature film while speaking on Heart Breakfast on Thursday.

“I can tell you that there’s going to be a film, a feature film,” he told hosts Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman.

When asked by Theakston, 51, if the film was definitely confirmed, Birmingham-born Knight replied: “Yep, by me, right now.”

He continued: “I’m writing it right now. I mean, I’m nearly done writing it, and we’re going to shoot it… I’m setting up some film and television studios in Digbeth in Birmingham.”

The original series, which was first broadcast on BBC Two before moving to BBC One following its success, was filmed in Birmingham, as well as in areas of Bradford, Dudley, Leeds and Liverpool.

It was loosely based on a real street gang, of the same name, which was active in Birmingham from the 1880s to the 1910s.

When asked about the casting of the upcoming film, Knight revealed there will be some familiar faces returning “and some new faces that will hopefully be quite surprising”.

Cillian Murphy played the infamous Tommy Shelby – the head of the Peaky Blinders – while other Shelby family members and senior members of the gang included Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby, Sophie Rundle as Ada Shelby and Joe Cole as John Shelby.

Helen McCrory starred as the family’s no-nonsense matriarch Elizabeth “Polly” Gray, up until her death from breast cancer in April 2021 at the age of 52.

Tom Hardy, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sam Claflin and Adrien Brody also featured.

Peaky Blinders: Series 2 Premiere – Birmingham
Cillian Murphy and Helen McCrory at the premiere of the second series of Peaky Blinders in Birmingham (Joe Giddens/PA)

Knight also shared the expected timeline for the film, telling the radio show: “I’m hoping that we’ll be shooting in… within 18 months.

“And then obviously we put it together. I mean it will depend on the distributors and things when it goes out.

“But I’m just really looking forward to having a Peaky event where people can watch it communally.

“I mean, the social media community is so strong and people talk to each other. But to actually be together physically will be really interesting.”

Knight was made a CBE in the 2020 New Year Honours for his services to drama, entertainment and the community in Birmingham.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden airs weekdays from 6.30am to 10am.

