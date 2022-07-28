Shirley Bassey to headline Bond 60th anniversary concert at Royal Albert Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shirley Bassey to headline Bond 60th anniversary concert at Royal Albert Hall

By Press Association
July 28, 2022, 2:00 pm
Shirley Bassey at the world premiere of Spectre at the Royal Albert Hall in London (Matt Crossick/PA)
Dame Shirley Bassey will headline a charity concert at the Royal Albert Hall celebrating 60 years of the James Bond films.

The 85-year-old Welsh superstar, who recorded the themes to Goldfinger, Diamonds Are Forever and Moonraker, will top the bill at The Sound Of 007 in Concert in October.

The show will be curated by five-time Bond composer David Arnold and produced by Eon Productions.

It will feature Bond soundtrack artists such as Garbage, who recorded the theme to 1999’s The World Is Not Enough, and special guests including Brit Award-winner Celeste.

Each act will put their own spin on classic theme songs, backed by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and conducted by Nicholas Dodd.

The concert will take place on October 4 in a nod to the date of the world premiere for the first 007 film, Dr No, which was held on October 5 1962.

Further details about the artists and charity will be announced in due course.

Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said: “Music has always played a vital role in the success of the 007 series.

“Over the 60-year history, we have been blessed with the extraordinary talents of legendary composers and artists who have created the most powerful and moving musical contributions to our 25 films.

“The Sound Of 007 in Concert on October 4 will celebrate their tremendous achievements.”

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
The No Time To Die premiere at the Royal Albert Hall was attended by members of the royal family (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Lucy Noble, artistic director of the Royal Albert Hall, said: “We could not be more honoured to host this landmark anniversary of one of the world’s greatest franchises.

“The Hall has forged an indelible association with 007 over many years and we are delighted to help them celebrate.”

The celebrations will continue in November with a series of in-concert screenings of recent Bond films with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra performing the scores live to picture.

The series will feature the in-concert premiere of Spectre alongside Skyfall and Casino Royale.

The Royal Albert Hall has been the site of a number of Bond premieres, most recently No Time To Die, which was attended by the Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Tickets for The Sound of 007 in Concert will be available at 10am on Monday August 1 from www.royalalberthall.com.

