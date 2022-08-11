Disney reaches 221m worldwide subscriptions across streaming services

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Disney has reached 221 million total subscriptions worldwide across its streaming services.

The company gained 14.4 million subscribers to its Disney+ platform, according to its Q3 reports.

As well as Disney+, its portfolio includes Hotstar, Hulu and ESPN+.

“We had an excellent quarter, with our world-class creative and business teams powering outstanding performance at our domestic theme parks, big increases in live-sports viewership, and significant subscriber growth at our streaming services,” said Disney chief executive Bob Chapek.

“With 14.4 million Disney+ subscribers added in the fiscal third quarter, we now have 221 million total subscriptions across our streaming offerings.

“We continue to transform entertainment as we near our second century, with compelling new storytelling across our many platforms and unique immersive physical experiences that exceed guest expectations, all of which are reflected in our strong operating results this quarter.”