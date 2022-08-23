Olympian and Strictly star Adam Peaty announces split from girlfriend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Olympian and Strictly star Adam Peaty announces split from girlfriend

By Press Association
August 23, 2022, 9:31 pm Updated: August 23, 2022, 9:45 pm
Adam Peaty and Eirianedd Munro at Wimbledon earlier this year (PA)
Adam Peaty and Eirianedd Munro at Wimbledon earlier this year (PA)

Olympic swimmer and Strictly Come Dancing star Adam Peaty has announced he has separated from his girlfriend of three years.

The three-time Olympic gold medal winner competed on the 19th series of the BBC One dance show in 2021.

Peaty, 27, announced the split from Eirianedd Munro in a post on Instagram on Tuesday evening, writing: “Eiri and I have decided to go our separate ways.

“We have enjoyed a wonderful three years together, 2 of those with our gorgeous son George.

“Our priority has always been to provide the happiest and healthiest home environment for him, and right now that means ending our romantic relationship.

“I could not ask for a greater mother for George and I am so grateful to Eiri for her amazing support over the last three years.

“Eiri and George, I’m sorry for letting you down.

“My only interest is for the well-being of our family at this difficult time so I ask that our privacy is respected and I won’t be saying anything further.”

Peaty posted the announcement alongside a picture of himself, Munro and their son George, who was born in September 2020.

The couple recently returned from a holiday on the Greek island of Santorini, from which they shared a number of snaps on Instagram.

Adam Peaty celebrates after winning the Men's 50m Breaststroke Final at Sandwell Aquatics Centre on day five of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham
Adam Peaty celebrates after winning the men’s 50m breaststroke final at Sandwell Aquatics Centre on day five of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (PA)

Peaty reached week seven of Strictly, finishing ninth with his professional partner Katya Jones.

Earlier this year, he broke his foot in a freak training accident and missed the 2022 World Aquatics Championships in June.

He returned to compete in the Commonwealth Games and finished fourth in the 100 metre backstroke, ending an eight-year unbeaten run in the event.

But he bounced back to win gold in the 50 metre distance 48 hours later – the only event missing from his collection of major medals.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

Hugh Bonneville stars in upcoming Netflix thriller I Came By (Ian West/PA)
Hugh Bonneville likens his character in new thriller to serial killer Ted Bundy
harlequin productions school of rock
Aberdeen's Harlequin Productions to stage School Of Rock and bring back 24-hour Musical
0
Netflix offers first look at images of Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel (Netflix/PA)
Netflix offers first look at Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel
contemporary dance aberdeen
Alien Species: Contemporary dance to explore ecological impact of plastics on seas
0
A photo of an elephant skeleton
9 awe-inspiring things to see at this history festival in Aberdeen
Adam Peaty and Eirianedd Munro at Wimbledon earlier this year (PA)
GALLERY: Did you attend the Fabulous Fittie Fashion Festival?
0
marriage bbc
TV review: Marriage drama feels authentic, even in its plotless moments
1
Kevin Kennedy
'I'm living a past life of sex and drugs and rock 'n' roll on…
0
entertainment quiz
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of stage, screen and music to the test
0
To go with story by Graeme Strachan. Aberdeen Oasis 25 years on memories Picture shows; Oasis fans and Oasis at AECC Aberdeen 1997. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
When Oasis brought the Be Here Now tour to Aberdeen in 1997

More from Press and Journal

Kane Hester scored against Stirling Albion - continuing a fine record against the Binos.
Quickfire double helps Elgin beat Stenhousemuir in SPFL Trust Trophy
The crash happened near Castle Stalker on the A828. Picture by Sandy McCook.
University friends killed in Castle Stalker crash were heading to 'place with snowfall'
0
Christopher Dominique. Supplied by Quite Great Communications.
Swedish musician proves he would go 500 miles for love after epic wedding trip…
0
The film West of Glenshee features local cycling talent. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.
WATCH: Aberdeenshire cyclists feature in new Tour of Britain film
0
There is now an e-version of the popular Elgin Gift Card.
Elgin Gift Card gets a digital upgrade to encourage shoppers to stay local
0
The A82 was closed for seven hours on the day of the crash. Picture: Jasperimage
Police revisit scene of fatal A82 Invermoriston crash
0