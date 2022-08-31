Lindsay Lohan recreates London family photo 20 years on from The Parent Trap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Lindsay Lohan recreates London family photo 20 years on from The Parent Trap

By Press Association
August 31, 2022, 5:03 am Updated: August 31, 2022, 12:53 pm
Lindsay Lohan recreates London family photo 20 years on from The Parent Trap (Ian West/PA)
Lindsay Lohan recreates London family photo 20 years on from The Parent Trap (Ian West/PA)

Lindsay Lohan has recreated a family photo taken in London more than 20 years ago while filming her first film, The Parent Trap.

The actress, 36, shared two pictures of herself posing with younger brother Dakota Lohan in Parliament Square, opposite the Houses of Parliament.

In the older photo, she carries her smiling baby brother and in the most recent he carries her.

“Now and Then. #TheParentTrap #bffs,” Lohan captioned the photo.

The 1998 film was the child-actress’ breakout role and saw her play estranged twin sisters Hallie Parker and Annie James, the latter of whom lives in the British capital.

It was a critical success and helped launch Lohan’s acting career.

She is also known for other noughties classic films including Mean Girls, Freaky Friday, Herbie Fully Loaded and Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen.

It has been reported that Lohan recently married financier Bader Shammas after becoming engaged last November.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

Dreamgirls is a rollercoaster ride of a West End musical.
REVIEW: Dreamgirls brings the heart and soul of Motown to His Majesty's
0
Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Hillary Clinton attend Venice Film Festival opening (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Hillary Clinton attend Venice Film Festival opening
Zelensky describes Ukraine war as ‘horror film’ at Venice Film Festival opening (Niall Carson/PA)
Zelensky describes Ukraine war as ‘horror film’ at Venice Film Festival opening
Fans' were delighted to see DS Alison "Tosh" MacIntosh (Alison O'Donnell) survive a fiery explosion.
Shetland fans' heave sigh of relief as Tosh survives cliffhanger caravan blast
0
aberdeen art fair
Aberdeen Art Fair to offer works by Billy Connolly, Tracey Emin and local creatives
0
Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro’s upcoming film Pinocchio will have its world premiere at the 66th BFI London Film Festival (PA)
World premiere of Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio at London Film Festival
Sundance Film Festival organisers share initial details of hybrid 2023 event (Sundance Film Festival/PA)
Sundance Film Festival organisers share initial details of hybrid 2023 event
Aberdeen psych quartet General Winston are set to release a new single. Photo supplied by General Winston
Aberdeen pysch band General Winston to release new single with debut album in the…
0
Emeli Sande will perform in the True North concert celebrating Aretha Franklin and curated by Mica Paris.
Soul sisters: Emeli Sande and Mica Paris will celebrate Aretha Franklin at True North
0
Del Amitri inverness
Del Amitri have come a long way since being mistaken for The Smiths in…
0

More from Press and Journal

Police are appealing for information following an assault on Church Street in Inverness. Supplied by Shutterstock.
Man punched in head 'several times' near Inverness cemetery
Children aged two to five are being encouraged to get the nasal spray flu vaccine. Supplied by NHS Fife.
NHS Grampian invites children aged two to five to get flu vaccine to help…
0
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez.
Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez linked with move to Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts
Mackie’s of Scotland has doubled its sales of fruit ice creams.
North-east produce secret to success for Mackie's as fruity ice cream sales double
0
Berneray, part of the Bays of Harris Estate. Picture Eilidh Carr
Bays of Harris Estate: Residents prepare to vote in 'once in a lifetime' community…
0
Dreamgirls is a rollercoaster ride of a West End musical.
REVIEW: Dreamgirls brings the heart and soul of Motown to His Majesty's
0