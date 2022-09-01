Jessica Chastain on Kyiv: The children amazed me with their hope and strength

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Jessica Chastain on Kyiv: The children amazed me with their hope and strength

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 7:45 pm
Hollywood star Jessica Chastain accepted a “beautiful” painting from a young girl during a “life-changing” trip to Ukraine where she had the “opportunity to meet incredible children” (Doug Peters/PA)
Hollywood star Jessica Chastain accepted a “beautiful” painting from a young girl during a “life-changing” trip to Ukraine where she had the “opportunity to meet incredible children” (Doug Peters/PA)

Hollywood star Jessica Chastain accepted a “beautiful” painting from a young girl during a “life-changing” trip to Ukraine where she had the “opportunity to meet incredible children”.

The Oscar-winning actress, who visited capital Kyiv in early August, said she needed a few weeks to “process everything” she saw there.

On Thursday, she shared a video documenting the visit to Ohmatdyt children’s hospital, where she was given a handmade painting by a young girl.

“Oh wow, that’s beautiful,” Chastain said.

Captioning the video, the 45-year-old wrote: “I needed a few weeks to process everything I saw from my trip to Kyiv.

“We landed in Poland, drove 4 hrs then took a train for another 11. I was nervous and the length of the journey gave me time to calm myself.

“One of the experiences from this life changing trip was my visit to the children’s hospital: Ohmatdyt.

“I had the opportunity to meet incredible children and the director, Volodymyr Zhovnir. The children amazed me with their hope and strength.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Ben Stiller in Rzeszow, Poland, on a visit to help highlight the growing needs of those who have fled the war in Ukraine (Andrew McConnell/UNHCR/PA)

“Many had been displaced from their homes and spent months in the hospital. It is a huge humanitarian crisis going on in the Ukraine.

“We can’t forget the innocent ones effected by senseless acts of violence. I am grateful to have met these sweet little kids with big brave hearts.”

Chastain is not the first celebrity to involve themselves in humanitarian work for Ukraine, with Night At The Museum actor Ben Stiller visiting the country in June.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

Will you hit the high notes or fall flat in our entertainment quiz.
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of stage, screen and music to the test
0
The cast of Dreamgirls dropped into the P&J for a chat. They are Natalie Kassanga, Paige Peddie and Nicole Raquel Dennis.
WATCH: Can West End stars Dreamgirls out-sing Aberdeen's seagulls?
0
Tricia Tuttle at the BFI London Film Festival Programme Launch at BFI Southbank in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
London Film Festival says free events ‘essential’ amid cost-of-living crisis
Dreamgirls is a rollercoaster ride of a West End musical.
REVIEW: Dreamgirls brings the heart and soul of Motown to His Majesty's
0
Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Hillary Clinton attend Venice Film Festival opening (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Hillary Clinton attend Venice Film Festival opening
Zelensky describes Ukraine war as ‘horror film’ at Venice Film Festival opening (Niall Carson/PA)
Zelensky describes Ukraine war as ‘horror film’ at Venice Film Festival opening
Fans' were delighted to see DS Alison "Tosh" MacIntosh (Alison O'Donnell) survive a fiery explosion.
Shetland fans' heave sigh of relief as Tosh survives cliffhanger caravan blast
0
aberdeen art fair
Aberdeen Art Fair to offer works by Billy Connolly, Tracey Emin and local creatives
0
Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro’s upcoming film Pinocchio will have its world premiere at the 66th BFI London Film Festival (PA)
World premiere of Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio at London Film Festival
Lindsay Lohan recreates London family photo 20 years on from The Parent Trap (Ian West/PA)
Lindsay Lohan recreates London family photo 20 years on from The Parent Trap

More from Press and Journal

A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: September 5
0
Aberdeenshire Council
Council confirms strikes will close more than 40 north-east schools
0
Picture by Scott Baxter.
Aberdeen University exhibition to tell forgotten story of Arctic exploration
0
Aberdeen players applaud the fans after extra-time at Annan.
Aberdeen's November clash with Hibs at Pittodrie moved to Friday night
0
Hollywood star Jessica Chastain accepted a “beautiful” painting from a young girl during a “life-changing” trip to Ukraine where she had the “opportunity to meet incredible children” (Doug Peters/PA)
Queues growing on A92 south of Aberdeen following three-vehicle crash
0
Health officials from NHS Orkney have apologised following a data breach affecting patients on Stronsay.
Investigation into NHS Orkney data breach after 69 health records accessed unnecessarily by staff…
0