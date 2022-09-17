Oscars name live TV veterans as 2023 executive producers in change of strategy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oscars name live TV veterans as 2023 executive producers in change of strategy

By Press Association
September 17, 2022, 7:00 pm
An Oscars statue (Ian West/PA)
An Oscars statue (Ian West/PA)

Live TV veterans Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner have been named executive producers of the 95th Oscars.

Bill Kramer, chief executive of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, said they had been chosen as part of “a focus on expertise in live television event production”.

The decision marks a change in strategy as in recent years the event has been co-produced by big-screen filmmakers.

For the 2022 edition, Will Packer, known for his comedies, was selected, while 2021 saw Steven Soderbergh, whose films include Erin Brockovich, Contagion and the Ocean’s trilogy, given the role.

Weiss will also serve as director for an eighth consecutive year, after winning two Primetime Emmys for previous editions.

Kirshner has more than 30 years of entertainment production experience, including the Tony Awards and 14 Super Bowl Halftime Shows.

Kramer and Academy president Janet Yang said: “We are thrilled to have Glenn and Ricky at the helm. Their expertise in live television production is exactly what the Oscars needs.

“We look forward to working closely with them, our board of governors, and the board’s awards committee to deliver an exciting and energised show.

“Joining them is an incredible slate of creative partners – David Chamberlin, Lisa Love, Raul Avila, Kenny Gravillis, Misty Buckley and Alana Billingsley – who will bring fresh ideas to the broadcast and the red carpet.”

Weiss and Kirshner said: “Bill made us ‘an offer we couldn’t refuse’ but he really ‘had us at hello’.”

The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday March 12 2023 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC in the US.

[[title]]

[[text]]

0

