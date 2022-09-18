Lady Gaga issues tearful apology after performance cut short due to bad weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Lady Gaga issues tearful apology after performance cut short due to bad weather

By Press Association
September 18, 2022, 9:44 am
Lady Gaga (Ian West/PA)
Lady Gaga (Ian West/PA)

Lady Gaga has issued a tearful apology after having to cut short the final show of her tour in Miami due to bad weather.

The singer, 36, has been on The Chromatica Ball world tour, which kicked off in Dusseldorf on July 17 and has had dates in Canada, several US states and Europe, including two nights in London.

The September 17 performance in Miami on Saturday night was the final night of the tour but she was not able to complete it, with the singer telling fans “even when the rain sort of stopped there was lightning that was striking right down to the ground so close to us”.

In a video posted to her more than 53 million Instagram followers, an emotional Lady Gaga said: “Hi everybody, thank you so much for coming to the Chromatica Ball and we really tried to finish the show tonight in Miami but we couldn’t because even when the rain sort of stopped there was lightning that was striking right down to the ground so close to us, and look I know that for a really long time, I’ve always wanted to be like that hard core, bad bitch, but what I really want is to also be responsible and loving and I don’t know what I would do if anything happened to anybody in the audience or to any member of my crew, my band, my dancers.”

Clutching some red roses, she said: “So I’m sorry that we didn’t get to do the epic performance of Rain On Me in the rain but what’s more worth it to me is life, and to whoever threw these to me on stage (the roses) I will cherish them forever.”

She went on to say that it had taken so much for her to “get back to a place where I could perform and be healthy, and I hope you know that part of why I decided not to finish the show is because I am healthy and it’s a healthy decision for all of you and for myself as well”.

“So I love you and yes I’d rather be dry, but we’re all alive so go home and be safe and I’ll see you the next time I’m on stage and until then Chromatica will never be over because Chromatica is about healing and Chromatica is about knowing that you’re enough and I feel enough tonight even though I didn’t get to finish, I really feel like enough, so thank you for giving me that, I love you, bye.”

Her original Chromatica album was released in May 2020 and was her sixth studio album, featuring collaborations with Ariana Grande, Elton John and Blackpink.

In 2021, she released a remix version of Chromatica, called Dawn Of Chromatica, and featured further collaborations with artists such as Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama.

In a second Instagram post, she added of the Miami show: “I’m sorry i couldn’t finish the show it was too dangerous the lightening was being unpredictable and changing moment by moment, I love you.

“Look, for years some of you have called me ‘mother monster,’ in my heart I knew it was better to keep you safe. Thank you for believing in me.

“This was the greatest tour of my life and I will cherish this moment forever-it took a long time for me to heal, but I did.”

The star, real name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, rose to fame after the release of her debut album The Fame in 2008, which was reissued in 2009 as The Fame Monster.

At the 2019 Oscars ceremony she collected the gong for best original song with Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt and Anthony Rossomando for Shallow from the 2018 film A Star Is Born.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Music

Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons (Lewis Stickley/PA)
Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds announces separation from wife
Louis Tomlinson greeting fans as he leaves BBC Broadcasting House in London (James Manning/PA)
Louis Tomlinson describes period around debut album release as ‘weekly struggle’
Arlo Parks arriving at the GQ Men of the Year Awards at the Tate Modern in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Arlo Parks cancels string of concerts to look after her mental health
(Murray Chalmers PR/PA)
Robbie Williams becomes solo artist with most UK number one albums
Experts say that listening to your favourite music when stressed can help avoid comfort eating (Nicholas Ansell/PA)
Switch on your favourite playlist to avoid overeating when stressed, experts say
The Prince of Wales speaks to music producer Naughty Boy (PA)
Naughty Boy ‘forever grateful’ for the King’s support of his music career
Katherine Jenkins (Steve Parsons/PA)
Katherine Jenkins: Music helps bring out emotions at Queen’s memorial events
John Lydon, aka Johnny Rotten (Ian West/PA)
Sex Pistols respond to John Lydon claims over ‘tasteless Queen cash-ins’
The SAY award ceremony will take place in Stirling for the first time in October (Rory Barnes/PA)
Scottish Album of the Year longlist revealed after record number of submissions
John Lydon of the Sex Pistols (Chris Ison/PA)
John Lydon: It’s disrespectful for Sex Pistols to benefit from the Queen’s death

More from Press and Journal

Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Elgin City boss Gavin Price disappointed not to take maximum points from entertaining encounter…
Police are continuing investigations after a body was found in Dyce on Saturday morning. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Further train disruption as police continue to investigate body found in Dyce
0
Chocolate peanut butter cookies.
Sweet treats: Make these easy 9 step chocolate peanut butter cookies
Glenurquhart pupils were among 7,000 to receive a commemorative Jubilee coin for their Junior Forester Award.
'What a lovely thing to have' - Glenurquhart pupils will treasure their Jubilee forester…
0
Hibernian's Ryan Porteous appeals for a penalty after a foul from Liam Scales
ANALYSIS: VAR coming to the Premiership soon but too late for Aberdeen after wrong…
0
Davie Smith is a huge advocate of walking football, after it improved his physical and mental health.
Video: Walk your way to wellbeing with new take on football
0

Editor's Picks