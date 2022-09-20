2023 Bafta film awards to be hosted at new venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
2023 Bafta film awards to be hosted at new venue

By Press Association
September 21, 2022, 12:03 am
Next year’s Bafta film awards will take place at the Royal Festival Hall, it has been announced (PA)
Next year's Bafta film awards will take place at the Royal Festival Hall, it has been announced (PA)

Next year’s EE Bafta film awards will be held at the Royal Festival Hall, it has been announced.

The annual ceremony, which will take place on February 19, moves from its previous location the Royal Albert Hall, which has hosted the event since 2017.

Prior to that, it was held at London’s Royal Opera House.

The Royal Festival Hall will host next year’s EE Bafta film ceremony (Morley von Sternberg/PA)

Organisers said the move to London’s Southbank Centre and the Royal Festival Hall will see Bafta programming “its most ambitious and accessible night yet” which will also be “bolstered by a refreshed production and format”.

Entries for the prestigious event open on Wednesday, September 21 2022, and next year’s ceremony will once again be broadcast on BBC One.

Emma Baehr, executive director of awards and content at Bafta, said: “The EE Bafta Film Awards are a global spotlight on the most exciting, innovative and creative stories being told in Britain and around the world, as well as playing host to the world’s biggest stars and a variety of unforgettable moments.

“The Royal Albert Hall has been a wonderful home to us for the last six years.

“As we embark on the next chapter in an incredibly exciting year for film, we can’t wait to kick off our new residency at the Royal Festival Hall with Bafta’s most ambitious celebration yet.”

This year’s Bafta ceremony saw Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog winning top honours, alongside sci-fi blockbuster Dune which also collected a string of gongs.

Belfast, Sir Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical film about his childhood during the Troubles, won the outstanding British film award, while No Time To Die actress Lashana Lynch was crowned EE rising star, the only award voted for by the public.

The Royal Festival Hall was built as part of the Festival of Britain and officially opened in 1951, with the late King George VI and his daughter Princess Elizabeth among the VIP guests attending a concert for its opening.

Over the years it has seen names such as Grace Jones, Hillary Clinton, Tom Hanks appear under its roof.

British Academy Film Awards 2022 – Press Room – London
Lashana Lynch alongside No Time To Die film editors Elliot Graham and Tom Cross at the 75th British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall (Ian West/PA)

Anna Higgs, chairwoman of Bafta’s film committee, said: “After months of painstaking preparations we are delighted to officially open entries for the 2023 EE Bafta Film Awards.

“With the impressive calibre and creativity of films already on release, or on the way, our members in the UK and around the world have a phenomenal awards season ahead.

“Celebrating excellence, championing the value of the screen industries and driving positive change through ensuring a level playing field continue to be at the heart of what Bafta does – so we can’t wait to get going on voting and celebrating another fantastic year for film.”

The Southbank Centre’s chief executive, Elaine Bedell, said she was “delighted” at the partnership, with the Bafta TV and Games Awards also having taking place previously.

She added: “Bafta’s decision to bring three awards ceremonies under one roof underscores the variety, scale and creative potential of our spaces to programme a spectacular evening, for everyone.

“We’re delighted to support the vitally important screen industries and are so excited to see the Southbank Centre transformed for one of the biggest nights in the global film calendar.”

Bafta film nominations will be announced on January 19 next year, ahead of the star-studded ceremony the following month.

In July Bafta announced the appointment of its new chief executive Jane Millichip who takes over from Amanda Berry.

Berry announced last year she would be stepping down from her role after more than two decades at the organisation.

Millichip was previously Sky Studios’ chief content officer and prior to that had served as the corporation’s chief commercial officer.

