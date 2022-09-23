BFI to promote TV and film education in schools and launch new streaming service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

BFI to promote TV and film education in schools and launch new streaming service

By Press Association
September 23, 2022, 3:01 pm
The British Film Institute (BFI) announced plans to promote film and TV education within schools and launch new streaming service BFI+ as it unveiled a new 10-year strategy and three-year funding plan (Carmody Groarke/RIBA/PA)
The British Film Institute (BFI) has announced plans to promote film and TV education in schools and launch new streaming service BFI+ while unveiling a 10-year strategy and three-year funding plan.

Screen Culture 2033 was launched at a virtual event on Friday with the aim of transforming how people engage with the BFI and its programmes and to “build a diverse and accessible screen culture that benefits all of society and contributes to a prosperous UK economy”.

The institute also outlined how it plans to invest the money it receives from the national lottery over the next three years, starting from April 2023.

The funding plan will run from 2023 to 2026 and see the organisation invest £136 million – or around £45 million annually.

From these funds, £54 million has been allocated so filmmakers can create original screen work and to support talent development through the BFI Network.

Some £34.2 million will also be invested into education and skills, including a funding programme to educate teachers on how to use film and moving images in the classroom, as well as a careers and progression programme to help children and young people enter the industry.

BFI chief executive Ben Roberts outlined six ambitions within the Screen Culture strategy.

Among them is the BFI’s education outreach; it wants film and TV and their histories to be taught and used as a learning tool in classrooms.

“We hope that by endorsing the positive effects of screen culture, then over time its cultural, educational and social value with the public and policymakers will increase”, Mr Roberts said.

Another ambition is to promote a new narrative around video games amongst the public and within government.

He said: “We’re hugely enthusiastic about the creative and cultural possibilities of video games, but we don’t currently have the necessary resources or in-house skills. So we’ll use the first few years of our strategy to work with (the) video games sector and build a clear case for support.”

Other main aims within the BFI’s strategy include transforming its relationship with audiences across the UK and establishing the BFI National Archive to make its collection accessible.

BFI Riverfront (Luke Hayes/RIBA/PA)

The institute also wants to be “digital-first” in delivering cultural programmes through BFI+ and to drive growth and success within the industry by addressing market failures through funding schemes, policy and evidence.

Reflecting on the strategy, Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said: “As the BFI looks towards its centenary, I’m delighted to see its vision is to open up more of its collections, boost people’s skills and help generate growth in the UK’s cutting-edge and globally renowned screen industries.

“For many people around the world, our TV and film is our calling card. At home, it creates jobs and helps us see and tell the stories of our lives.

“Alongside our work in government, this long-term plan will help ensure the UK is a great place to make film, television and video games in the future.”

BFI chairman Tim Richards added: “As a cultural charity, a distributor of national lottery ‘good cause’ funding, we see the societal benefits of screen culture and the vital contribution it makes to the UK economy.

“The ambitions we lay out in Screen Culture 2033 – which will take the BFI to its centenary – and the BFI National Lottery Strategy aim to expand opportunities for creators, audiences, educators and industry to ensure the screen culture produced and consumed in the UK truly reflects our vibrant and diverse population.

“Our role in creating the right conditions for the economic growth and cultural development and appreciation of UK screen culture throughout our past, present and for the future has never been more important.”

The 10-year BFI National Lottery Strategy 2023-2033 was developed over a 13-month period in consultation with the public and individuals in the industry.

