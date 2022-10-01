Boredom drew me to acting, says Glenda Jackson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Boredom drew me to acting, says Glenda Jackson

By Press Association
October 1, 2022, 12:05 pm
Glenda Jackson has spoken about how she found her way into acting (Chris J Ratclife/PA)
Glenda Jackson has spoken about how she found her way into acting (Chris J Ratclife/PA)

Glenda Jackson has said “boredom” is what drew her to acting after she grew up learning that “if you didn’t work, you didn’t eat”.

The 86-year-old former politician has won the Oscar for best actress twice, although opted not to attend the ceremony on either occasion.

Speaking to The Times Magazine, Jackson said she only started acting after she failed her school certificate, leaving her with no option but to start working at the age of 16.

“Listen, I come from a family where if you didn’t work, you didn’t eat. That was the class structure,” she said of her childhood on the Wirral.

Glenda Jackson in a scene from Women In Love for which she won the best actress Oscar in 1970 (Alamy/PA)

After joining a friend at the YMCA amateur dramatics society while she was working at her local Boots store, Jackson said: “Somebody said, ‘you should do this professionally’.

“I wrote to the only drama school I’d ever heard of, which was Rada. I did the auditions. They said, ‘If we had the money, we’d give you a scholarship. But we haven’t’, and the manager of Boots wrote to Cheshire County Council, which gave me a grant and I went to Rada.”

Of her time at acting school, Jackson added: “I was there to learn, to work.”

Despite her successful career – she has two Emmy Awards and a Tony as well as her Academy Awards for Women In Love in 1970 and A Touch Of Class in 1973 – Jackson revealed she has never had any interest in the social and glamorous aspects of the industry, saying: “That’s not what it’s about. Not for me.”

While explaining her decision to not collect either of her Oscars – with the excuse that she was filming elsewhere – Jackson said: “It always sounds so ungrateful, and I’m not, but once you’ve got it, what do you do with it?”

Glenda Jackson speaks during a Labour Party meeting with leader Gordon Brown in 2010 (PA)
Glenda Jackson speaks during a Labour Party meeting with leader Gordon Brown in 2010 (PA)

The veteran actor, who is soon to start shooting a film with Michael Caine, also revealed that she would “probably” turn down a damehood if she were to be offered one, because “what does it actually mean?”

In the midst of her showbiz career Jackson took a hiatus from acting to focus on politics.

In 1992 she was elected as the Labour MP for Hampstead and Highgate and served as a junior transport minister from 1997 to 1999 during Sir Tony Blair’s government.

Jackson stood down as an MP at the 2015 general election and returned to acting.

She won a Bafta for best actress in 2019 for her role in Elizabeth Is Missing, which followed the story of a woman suffering from dementia.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

Beckham family congratulate matriarch Victoria after Paris Fashion Week show (Ian West/PA)
Beckham family congratulate matriarch Victoria after Paris Fashion Week show
Katya Jones and Tony Adams in rehearsals for the first show of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Tony Adams reveals he went ‘completely blank’ during first Strictly performance
Three Chers, one pop goddess, as The Cher Show heads for His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen.
Three Chers for musical celebration of pop goddess at His Majesty's
Glenda Jackson has spoken about how she found her way into acting (Chris J Ratclife/PA)
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of stage, screen and music to the test
aberdeen student show dirty danestone
Aberdeen Student Show to sail to His Majesty’s with new Doric parody in 2023
Scottish Ballet brought Coppelia, their most ambitious work yet, to the stage of His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Futuristic Scottish Ballet's Coppelia leaves audience in a spin at His Majesty's Theatre
kevin bridges aberdeen
REVIEW: Kevin Bridges brings laughter and life lessons to his catch-up at P&J Live
New saga in the Planet Of The Apes film franchise announced for 2024 (Ian West/PA)
New saga in the Planet Of The Apes film franchise announced for 2024
Baz Luhrmann has spoken about his friendship with Nicole Kidman (Ian West/PA)
Baz Luhrmann opens up about his friendship with Nicole Kidman
Dame Joan Collins (Joe Andrews/PA)
Joan Collins hopes King Charles will ‘do as well as his mother’

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin celebrates at full time after beating Kilmarnock 4-1.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin pledges to deliver entertaining, attacking action for supporters
To go with story by Loretta Hood. Increase in demand of air ambulance charity soared in 2021 Picture shows; SCAA helicopter and medical crews . Scotland. Supplied by Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) Date; Unknown
Rugby player airlifted to hospital in Aberdeen
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes, the former Aberdeen boss, on his return to Pittodrie.
Derek McInnes thanks Aberdeen supporters for warm reception on his return to Pittodrie
Campaigners gathered in both Elgin (pictured above) and Abedeen today in protest against the hardships facing people due to the cost-of-living crisis. Picture by Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'People shouldn't have to choose': Campaigners line the streets for cost-of-living protests in Aberdeen…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Second half against Hibernian was Ross County's poorest display of season, says Malky Mackay
Postcode lottery aberdeen
Aberdeen pensioner on lookout ‘for a girlfriend’ after miracle £730,000 postcode lottery win

Editor's Picks