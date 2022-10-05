New editions of original Bond novels to be released under Ian Fleming imprint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New editions of original Bond novels to be released under Ian Fleming imprint

By Press Association
October 5, 2022, 1:47 pm
Author and creator of the James Bond character Ian Fleming (PA)
Author and creator of the James Bond character Ian Fleming (PA)

The legacy of the creator of James Bond is to be honoured with new editions of the original 007 novels, marking the series’ 70th anniversary in print next year.

Ian Fleming Publications Ltd (IFPL), the publishing company which owns the literary copyright to Fleming’s books, will produce the new editions of the spy series as well as editions of the author’s non-fiction books and his children’s classic, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

The news was announced on the 60th anniversary of the premiere of the first Bond movie, Dr No, starring Sir Sean Connery, on October 5 1962.

The new editions under the Ian Fleming Publications imprint will be launched in the UK and Commonwealth markets in spring 2023.

Fleming’s original Bond novels and short story collections will be available from April 13 next year, 70 years to the day after the author first introduced MI6 agent 007 to the world with the publication of Casino Royale in 1953.

Since that debut, more than one hundred million books within the Bond series have been sold worldwide, according to Ian Fleming Publications.

The new editions will be initially released in paperback and as eBooks, with covers by design company Webb & Webb, and hardbacks and limited editions are to follow.

They will also include the logo for the publishing company and The Ian Fleming Estate of a swallow tail hummingbird, the national bird of Jamaica, where Fleming wrote the classic adventure stories.

Managing director of IFPL Corinne Turner said: “IFPL has enjoyed many years’ collaboration with publishing partners Random House and Penguin, but we feel it is time for a change of direction.

“The 70th anniversary of Casino Royale is an ideal opportunity to bring publication of Ian’s books in-house, enabling us to engage directly with readers and fans.

“We hope our new editions will reach as wide an audience as possible, attracting long-time readers as well those who have yet to discover the Bond novels.”

Fergus Fleming, Fleming’s nephew, added: “Before he wrote best-selling novels, Ian was a publisher. That IFPL should publish his own books completes the circle.”

The Curtis Brown Group, IFPL’s literary agent, will continue to manage subsidiary rights licensing for the new imprint.

Jonny Geller, chief executive officer of The Curtis Brown Group, said: “Ian Fleming Publications has always been an innovative, dynamic and inventive manager of Ian Fleming’s work and everyone at Curtis Brown is looking forward to working with them on this next exciting stage.

“Finding a new generation of readers of James Bond has always been the top priority and IFPL’s publishing plans of the classic original novels will do this with huge energy and creativity.”

This move marks a new direction for Ian Fleming Publishing as the 10-year licensing agreement with Penguin Random House (Vintage), for the UK and Commonwealth, has ended.

