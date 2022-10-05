Dr Alex George reveals ADHD diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Dr Alex George reveals ADHD diagnosis

By Press Association
October 5, 2022, 9:23 pm
Dr Alex George revealed he has been diagnosed with ADHD (Ian West/PA)
Dr Alex George revealed he has been diagnosed with ADHD (Ian West/PA)

Doctor and reality star Alex George revealed he has been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The 31-year-old former Love Island contestant is a youth mental health ambassador for the Government and often uses his social media platforms to start conversations around mental and physical health issues.

George shared a message via his Instagram account on Wednesday evening, revealing his recent diagnosis.

He wrote: “This isn’t an easy one to write. I am sat on my bed and I’m not 100% sure where to start.

“I have suspected for most of my teenage and adult life that I’m not the same as a lot of the others around me.

“I struggled when others did not, and thrived where others found challenge. I have tried to hide and also conform for most of my life. Why? My fear has always been that I don’t want to be labelled and judged.

“Why would I want to be known as having a ‘disorder’.

“The tipping point for me to finally see someone was my Stompcast conversation with Toddla T, who gave me the strength to stop burying my head in the sand and look for some answers.

“Over the last few months I have been undergoing assessment for, and have now been ‘diagnosed’ with, ‘Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.”

ADHD is a condition that affects sufferers’ behaviour and can include symptoms such as being restless and having trouble concentrating.

According to the NHS, most cases of ADHD are diagnosed in children between three and seven years old but it can sometimes be diagnosed later in childhood or even into adulthood.

George went on to explain to his 1.9 million Instagram followers that he “hates” the name and the word “disorder” and revealed he has found it difficult to come to terms with the diagnosis as an adult.

He finished his post by telling his followers: “I still need time to reflect and gather my thoughts, but I really feel uncomfortable with the naming of this diagnosis.

“Am I disordered? The ‘problem’, or is it that I just don’t fit neatly into the box society expects me to?

“That’s the question I’d like to understand the answer to.

“As always thank you for your love and kindness, social media gets a bad rep at times, but I have to say, some of the most powerful moments of human kindness I have experienced have been in this place.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

Lola Pearce is set to receive a brain tumour diagnosis in an upcoming EastEnders storyline (BBC/Kieron McCarron/PA)
EastEnders to work with cancer charities to tackle new brain tumour storyline
Alisha Weir and Tim Minchin arrive for the world premiere of Roald Dahl’s Matilda at the BFI Southbank in London during the BFI London Film Festival (Ian West/PA)
I’ve won the lottery again and again with Matilda, says composer Tim Minchin
Damian Lewis (Unicef/PA)
Damian Lewis: Featuring in Faces Of Soccer Aid exhibition ‘a real honour’
Vagrant Real Estate, aka Nick Cronin, Aberdonian producer and DJ.
YouTube channel launched to shine a light on vibrant Aberdeen creative scene
David O'Doherty is one of the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival 2022 headliners.
Q&A: Irish funnyman David O'Doherty on Aberdeen, oil rig ads and being hit with…
David O Russell and Christian Bale attend the European premiere of Amsterdam (Ian West/PA)
Christian Bale ‘ecstatic’ not to be acting at the moment
Author and creator of the James Bond character Ian Fleming (PA)
New editions of original Bond novels to be released under Ian Fleming imprint
The Cher Show is at HMT in Aberdeen this week.
REVIEW: The spectacular Cher Show 'turns back time' in Aberdeen
Tricia Tuttle at the BFI London Film Festival programme launch (Jonathan Brady/PA)
We chose joyous films to open and close London Film Festival, says director
Emma Mackey is best known for playing Maeve Wiley in the Netflix series Sex Education (Ian West/PA)
Emma Mackey on playing Emily Bronte: I was raised on period dramas

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McLaughlan admitted causing serious injury by careless tractor driving Picture shows; Dale McLaughlan. N/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; 28/09/2022
‘Careless’ farmer turned tractor into path of overtaking tipper van which spun almost 180…
2
The former John Lewis store and Broadford Works in Aberdeen were both considered for the new Grampian national treatment centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/ Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Location identified for £130m Aberdeen hospital after bosses rule out city landmarks
3
More than meets the eye: Stepping inside 2 Mitchell Brae is a pleasant surprise with accommodation over two floors and three bedrooms to choose from. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Beautiful Balmedie apartment on the market for just under £200,000
4
CR0038800 Lee Matthews Extinction Rebellion protest at the Sir Duncan Rice Library Aberdeen University Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 05-10-2022`
Extinction Rebellion holds ‘die in’ at Aberdeen University with demands to abandon oil and…
5
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. Don't betray us again: Why Scotland's two green freeports must be in Highlands and north-east Picture shows; Highlands and north-east . NA. Supplied by Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson Date; 02/09/2022
Two freeport bids have been selected behind closed doors – so what’s the delay?
6
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Jail for ‘family men’ caught with £900,000 cocaine haul in Highlands
7
Inverurie man Jim Bruce who has a hernia that leaves him in 'so much pain' on holiday
Extreme NHS Grampian pressures forces Aberdeenshire man, 70, to endure eight-hour wait to help…
8
Broadstraik Inn owners
‘We want to save people money’: Elrick’s Broadstraik Inn reopens with cheaper pints
9
Statue toppled over among the plants at Elgin Biblical Garden
Elgin Biblical Garden statues found knocked to the ground with legs snapped in half
10
Michelle Watson verbally abused police when they arrived following her report of a possible gas leak.
Woman who reported bogus gas leak told police officers she would ‘bite their faces…

More from Press and Journal

CalMac cancelled a number of services due to the bad weather.
Stormy seas and strong winds force CalMac to cancel a number of services
Emerson House, Dolphin Drilling's new base in Dyce, Aberdeen.
Dolphin Drilling dives into office relocation in Aberdeen
Jordan Tillson.
Jordan Tillson says Ross County must hit reset button following crushing Motherwell loss
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Drum Property Group annual results Picture shows; Drum's Buchanan Wharf development in Glasgow. Glasgow. Supplied by Drum Property Group Date; Unknown
Aberdeen property group Drum cashing in on central belt work
Peterhead boss Jim McInally
Peterhead boss Jim McInally felt a point would have been fair against FC Edinburgh
Stephen Gallacher fully supports the new deal to transform the Scottish Open.
Stephen Gallacher: Important month ahead for me or Q School beckons

Editor's Picks