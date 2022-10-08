Adwoa Aboah says loneliness attached to sobriety is like a ‘grieving period’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Adwoa Aboah says loneliness attached to sobriety is like a ‘grieving period’

By Press Association
October 9, 2022, 12:04 am
Adwoa Aboah (Ian West/PA)
Adwoa Aboah (Ian West/PA)

Model Adwoa Aboah has said the loneliness attached to sobriety is almost like a “grieving period” but feels she is now not afraid to be by herself.

The 30-year-old, who has been sober for nearly eight years, previously said being open about her past struggles with drink, drugs and depression is an important part of who she is.

Speaking on the Reign With Josh Smith podcast for World Mental Health Day on Monday, Aboah reflected on the challenges that came with her sobriety and how she feels “lucky” to have been pushed to confront parts of herself.

WE Day UK 2020 – London
Adwoa Aboah (Ian West/PA)

She said: “I don’t think people talk about it (loneliness) enough when attached to sobriety. Like imagine, you know, it’s almost like a grieving period.

“You mourn the people you can’t hang out with. The situations you can’t be part of. It’s just endless, you know?

“There are things that you just in no way can relate to any more because you are so far from them. Or just mentally and chemically you’re not there. It is a bit lonely sometimes.

“But I think when I was younger my loneliness was an isolation. It wasn’t a healthy one. It was one that kept me from asking for help, it was one that kept me low and in the dark and unable to see anything better.

“Now I am not afraid of being by myself.”

Aboah, who has modelled for Vogue, Calvin Klein and Fendi, went on to found online platform Gurls Talk to empower young women and provide them with a space to discuss mental health, sexuality and body image.

She revealed she finds sobriety easier now as it is “second nature”, and she knows how to have a good time without being under the influence.

However, she added that it can also be harder as she can no longer “fake it” in certain social situations.

“So in a sense, there’s a new sort of loneliness where I know I used to push myself to be part of things and now I just know that I have an inability to be part of it which is actually fine,” she added.

The model has previously discussed how she has been to rehab on a couple of occasions and she now feels “lucky” to be given the chance to do things differently.

She said: “I was lucky enough to go to treatment, so I met a mad variety of people there who’d been through all sorts of different things. It kicks it out of you when you are forced to really confront yourself. I’m actually quite lucky, a lot of sober people say that.

“I think I’m quite lucky that I was pushed to deal with it now. Pushed to pick apart any judgments I had towards other people. Pushed to rip apart myself and put it all back together so that I could look at things a bit differently.

“Even though it was pretty f****** shit, I’m pretty lucky, to be quite honest, that I’ve been given this chance to do things differently and to look at situations in a more empathetic way, actually.”

The full interview can be heard on the Reign With Josh Smith, available on all major streaming platforms.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

Comedy legend Jack Dee is one of Aberdeen International Comedy Festival's headliners.
REVIEW: Hilariously grumpy comedian Jack Dee is the perfect tonic for sell-out Music Hall…
Timothee Chalamet stars in Bones And All (Yui Mok/PA)
Luca Guadagnino ‘immediately’ saw Timothee Chalamet as Bones And All lead
Jennifer Lawrence arrives for the European premiere of Causeway during the BFI London Film Festival 2022 at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London (Yui Mok/PA)
Jennifer Lawrence says she ‘became a commodity’ after Oscar win
A aerial view of The Liverpool waterfront with a Mersey Ferry at the ferry terminal. The city region is expecting a financial boost from hosting Eurovision (Peter Byrne/PA)
Eurovision expected to bring boost to Liverpool economy
Florence Pugh arriving for the UK premiere of The Wonder during the BFI London Film Festival 2022 at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London (Ian West/PA)
Florence Pugh praises director who left ‘no leaf unturned’ on set of The Wonder
Crowds cheer on Boyzlife at Aberdeen Music Hall. Picture Wullie Marr/DCT Media
Gallery: Were you at Boyzlife's concert in Aberdeen?
Sofie Hagen brought her new show Fat Jokes to Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Joyous punchlines courtesy of Sofie Hagen at The Lemon Tree
Boyzlife performing at the Music Hall.
REVIEW: Boyzlife brought 90s and 00s nostalgia to Aberdeen
the bear tv review
TV review: Kitchen drama The Bear is one of the year's best shows
Katie Gregson-MacLeod
Inverness TikTok sensation Katie Gregson-MacLeod teams up with Adele's producer to rework viral hit…

Most Read

1
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood alert in force across north and north-east
2
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th September '22 The A9 at Slochd, north of Carrbridge closed today following a serious accident in the early hours involving two heavy goods vehicles.
‘This is more important than money’: Demands for A9 dualling after eight deaths on…
3
3
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
3
4
Inverurie Recycling Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Booking system scrapped at Aberdeenshire recycling centres in bid to tackle fly-tipping
5
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer makes six-hour trip
6
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Drink-driver jumped in car after being assaulted following night out
7
Brandon Booth frightened residents by trying to enter their homes in the early hours of the morning.
Unpaid work for man who ‘frightened’ residents by trying to barge into their homes…
8
The First Aberdeen bus collided with a wall in Countesswells. Image: Ash Stark.
Bus collides with wall after making wrong turn up dead end street in Countesswells

More from Press and Journal

Scotland manager Steve Clarke salutes the Tartan Army. Image: SNS
Scotland to face former champions Spain and Norway in Euro 2024 qualifiers
Meadow Crescent in Elgin was cordoned off. Image: Jasperimage.
Teenager charged after 24-year-old injured in Elgin assault
Lisa Williams defends her world champion status in Carrbridge. Image: James Ross.
Cafe owner takes home golden spurtle after winning World Porridge Making Championships for second…
Elgin City defender Ross Draper. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City: Ross Draper targets run of form after victory on the road against…
Wales 18 Scotland 15: All-too-familiar heartbreak for Scots in World Cup return
Backhill Steading at Kemnay was previously a mill and is for sale at price over £500,000.
Six delightful homes for sale now in the north and north-east
Do youngsters need to be protected against extreme porn?
Generation Porn: What impact are adult websites having on our youngsters?
Deklyn Davidson crashed on the B999 at the Tillyeve junction. Supplied by Google
'You can't blame the road': Driver wouldn't take full responsibility for bridge crash that…
Aberdeen assistant manager Lee Sharp during the 4-0 loss to Dundee United.
ANALYSIS: Major questions raised by nightmare performance from Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde Aberdeen
Comedy legend Jack Dee is one of Aberdeen International Comedy Festival's headliners.
REVIEW: Hilariously grumpy comedian Jack Dee is the perfect tonic for sell-out Music Hall…

Editor's Picks