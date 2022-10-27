Kate Winslet says war reporter Lee Miller was ‘a life force to be reckoned with’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Kate Winslet says war reporter Lee Miller was ‘a life force to be reckoned with’

By Press Association
October 27, 2022, 9:31 pm
Kate Winslet (Yui Mok/PA)
Kate Winslet (Yui Mok/PA)

Kate Winslet, who stars as war correspondent Lee Miller in her latest film, has described her as an “inspiration of what you can achieve”.

Miller went from working as a model appearing in American Vogue to capturing the liberation of Europe at the end of the Second World War as a photojournalist.

The directorial debut from acclaimed cinematographer Ellen Kuras explores the most significant decade of Miller’s life, documenting the pioneering American as she gave a voice to the voiceless.

Academy Award-winning actress Winslet, who also serves as a producer on the film, said: “To me, she was a life force to be reckoned with, so much more than an object of attention from famous men with whom she is associated.

Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet as Lee Miller (Sky/PA)

“This photographer, writer, reporter did everything she did with love, lust, and courage, and is an inspiration of what you can achieve, and what you can bear, if you dare to take life firmly by the hands and live it at full throttle.”

The first-look image of 47-year-old Winslet as Miller was shot during filming on location in Croatia, while the movie is also being filmed in Hungary and London.

Other cast members include Andy Samberg as Life Magazine photographer David E Scherman, Alexander Skarsgard playing English Surrealist painter Roland Penrose, and Marion Cotillard as fashion director of French Vogue Solange D’Ayen.

Josh O’Connor and Andrea Riseborough also feature in the line-up, alongside Noemie Merlant, Arinze Kene, Vincent Colombe, Patrick Mille, Samuel Barnett and Zita Hanrot.

The film is based on The Lives Of Lee Miller by Antony Penrose, who serves as a consultant to the production.

