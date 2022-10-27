Coronation Street tackles threat of terrorism in hard-hitting storyline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Coronation Street tackles threat of terrorism in hard-hitting storyline

By Press Association
October 27, 2022, 10:11 pm
Paddy Bever arriving for the British Soap Awards 2022 (Suzan Moore/PA)
Paddy Bever arriving for the British Soap Awards 2022 (Suzan Moore/PA)

Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod said a new storyline about extremism will have a “shocking climax” as the soap tackles grooming “disenfranchised” young men.

The storyline will see a lonely and vulnerable Max Turner, played by Paddy Bever, targeted by a gang of extremists – putting his life, and that of his friends and family, in danger, ITV said.

The soap will see character Griff, played by Michael Condron, turn his attention to a troubled Max who has been the victim of persistent school bullies since losing his place at Weatherfield High.

Max party
Griff invites Max to a Halloween party at his house on Coronation Street (ITV/PA)

Griff steps in and threatens to teach the bullies a lesson and in doing so wins Max’s trust, before inviting Max to a Halloween party at his house telling the rest of the gang that he could be useful to their cause.

In the coming months as Max becomes more estranged from his family, the teenager falls under the spell of Griff who uses Max’s video and computer skills to spread their racist propaganda, ITV said.

Mr MacLeod said: “Overall, Max’s story is one about the grooming of a vulnerable teenager at a point where he’s feeling most alienated and disenfranchised.

“The story will encompass the “traditional” recruitment techniques of extremists groups, and we’ll see Max befriended in person by older, mentor-like figures that will give him a sense of loyalty and brotherhood. 

Inside Soap Awards 2022 – London
Paddy Bever at the Inside Soap Awards (Ian West/PA)

“Then, later in the story, we will explore a very 21st Century problem: teenagers self-radicalising through watching extreme content online.

“In the end, we wanted this to be a story about communication within families – what are the right and wrong ways to talk to younger family members who are gravitating towards extreme views?

“For the conclusion of the story, David’s misjudged attempts to deal with Max will drive the narrative to a shocking and thought-provoking climax.”

Counter Terrorism Policing’s Senior National Coordinator, Tim Jacques, said: “Coronation Street has a long history of raising awareness of challenging issues that sit at the heart of communities across the UK.

“Sadly, the terrorist threat remains one of those very real concerns.
 
“Our casework shows that children and young people are vulnerable to radicalisation and are increasingly being drawn into toxic ideologies through online spaces and platforms.
 
“We hope Max’s story will help to highlight why it’s so important to get support or advice if you’re worried someone you love is taking a dangerous path. It really doesn’t have to be that way.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

Susie McCabe will return to Aberdeen in 2023.
Susie McCabe - who supported Kevin Bridges at P&J Live - to bring new…
Lewis Capaldi show at Aberdeen
Lewis Capaldi Aberdeen gig sells out in 10 minutes
Kiefer Sutherland put on a rodeo to remember at Aberdeen's Beach Ballroom. Images: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
REVIEW: Kiefer Sutherland brings the rodeo and banter to the Beach Ballroom
Vinny at funeral in Emmerdale (ITV)
Emmerdale’s Bradley Johnson: Filming funeral was an emotional day
D100 Debut, an event to mark the start of Disney’s 100th anniversary celebrations (Matt Alexander/PA)
Disney unveils 100th anniversary celebrations
Kate Winslet (Yui Mok/PA)
Kate Winslet says war reporter Lee Miller was ‘a life force to be reckoned…
Sir Mo Farah (Adam Davy/PA)
‘National treasures’ Mo Farah and Lenny Henry honoured at Ethnicity Awards
halloween films aberdeen inverness
The best horror films to see in Aberdeen and Inverness cinemas this Halloween
Emma Corrin and Akuc Bol (Marc Brenner/PA)
Emma Corrin in rehearsals for West End production of Virginia Woolf’s Orlando
Georgie Henley has revealed she developed a life-threatening infection while she was at university (Matt Crossick/PA)
Georgie Henley reveals scars from rare infection which almost led to amputation

Most Read

1
We visited Peterhead to "ask for Henry"
Watch: We ‘asked for Henry’ in Peterhead Morrisons… Here’s how easy it is to…
2
David Harding leaving court.
Sheriff shows mercy on dad who confronted daughter’s violent bully
3
Aberdeen City Council co-leader Alex Nicoll urged his SNP councillors to "carefully consider" whether to attend the Aberdeen FC stadium briefing. He was "happy" for them to go, despite announcing he would not attend due to potential planning issues further down the line. Image: Chris Donnan/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Leaked email shows council co-leader Alex Nicoll suggested SNP snub Aberdeen FC stadium…
2
4
Nailing it: Jema Baynes has proved she is a cut above when it comes to intricate nail designs. Photos all by Kath Flannery, DC Thomson.
Meet the Aberdeen nail artist with over 52,000 followers on Instagram
5
Look out, restaurant staff - James Corden and his wife Julia Carey may be headed your way. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen waiters reveal their own customers from hell after James Corden shows how it’s…
6
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** Picture taken - 15th September '22 Melvin Walker leaves Inverness Sheriff Court. CANNOT BE USED UNTIL END OF JURY TRIAL. Story by Jenni Gee.
‘There is no forgiveness for what you did’: Former Inverness prison guard guilty of…
7
Paddy Bever arriving for the British Soap Awards 2022 (Suzan Moore/PA)
Weekend court roll – a golf club swindler and the woman who cried rape
8
Eve Crawford leaving court. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Spraypaint vandal in court over mysterious Japanese graffiti on Aberdeen University buildings
9
Sisters Sarah and Ailsa Davidson are the proud owners of the newly opened Gumblossom Bakeshop. Picture by Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Talk of the Town: Bakes galore at brand new Gumblossom Bakeshop
10
A burned-out section of roof is visible following a fire at a property in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges.
Investigation launched into late-night fire in Elgin

More from Press and Journal

Elgin City manager Gavin Price puts pen to paper on his contact extension. Image: Elgin City FC
Future is bright for Elgin City as management team sign contract deals until 2025
Met office map of yellow weather flood warning for West coast and Hebrides. Picture shows yellow circles around the affected areas
Yellow weather warning in place for the West Coast and Hebrides
Four people have been injured following the blaze at a block of flats on Kepplehills Road in Bucksburn. Picture: Lottie Hood/DC Thomson
Four people injured in Aberdeen flats fire
Further investigations will be carried out looking at the potential to redevelop the old lemonade factory in Buckie. Image: Google Maps
Rejuvenating six brownfield sites in Moray takes a step forward
Aaron Simmonds leaving court. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Mechanic banned from road after 'stupid' decision to drive home from pub
Carri Macinnes and her two young children lost everything in a flat fire on Clifton Street in July. Images: Carri Macinnes/DC Thomson.
Mum still fighting to find new home for son and five-week-old daughter - three…
2
Nicola Sturgeon addresses the media after FMQs to answer questions on Derek Mackay in 2020 (Photo: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock)
Euan McColm: Westminster evil forces must be strong to cause SNP scandals
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man hounded ex for money and made bizarre spyware accusation after break-up
Highland head coach Dave Carson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Rugby: Highland keen to prove with they can win again without home comforts
Martin Gilbert.
Martin Gilbert: Unpredictable change is creating opportunity for north-east entrepreneurs

Editor's Picks

Most Commented