Dame Penelope Wilton awarded honorary doctorate by Coventry University

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dame Penelope Wilton awarded honorary doctorate by Coventry University

By Press Association
October 27, 2022, 10:33 pm
Dame Penelope Wilton with Coventry University vice chancellor Professor John Latham (Coventry University/PA)
Dame Penelope Wilton with Coventry University vice chancellor Professor John Latham (Coventry University/PA)

Dame Penelope Wilton has been awarded an honorary doctorate by Coventry University in recognition of her extensive contribution to drama and the arts.

The 76-year-old British actress has had a varied acting career both on stage and screen, and is known for her roles in BBC sitcom Ever Decreasing Circles and hit ITV period drama Downton Abbey.

After being presented with the honorary doctorate during a Coventry University graduation ceremony in Scarborough on Thursday, Dame Penelope described the award as “one of the most wonderful things to be given”.

During her acceptance speech, she said: “This is one of the most wonderful things to be given and I am greatly honoured by this award, and I’m sharing it today with [Coventry University students].

“Of course you have had a much harder time, I’ve just come up and got this.

“You’ve all been working for ages and through very difficult circumstances, so I feel a bit of a fraud really.

“But I’m very pleased to be here, and sharing this day with you, in Scarborough, which is where I was born, so it’s very very nice to come back and have the day with you all.

“Thank you so much.”

Dame Penelope was born in the seaside town of Scarborough, where Coventry University Group has a location, in 1946.

She later attended the Drama Centre London from 1965 to 1968, before beginning her career on stage in 1969 at the Nottingham Playhouse.

For her work on stage, Dame Penelope has received six Olivier Award nominations, winning best actress in 2015 for her role in Taken At Midnight.

She became a household name after starring in the 1984 BBC sitcom Ever Decreasing Circles, in which she played Ann – the long-suffering wife of Martin, played by Richard Briers.

Dame Penelope has also starred in Doctor Who and Netflix hit After Life and her films include Calendar Girls, Shaun Of The Dead and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.

Downton Abbey series 5
Dame Penelope Wilton as Isobel Crawley in hit ITV period drama Downton Abbey (Nick Briggs/ITV)

Away from acting, Dame Penelope is a patron of York-based charity Kyra, which helps women recover from domestic abuse and mental illness.

She recently launched a fundraising appeal to help the charity’s move into a larger premises.

Dame Penelope also publicly supports CBM, a charity that works overseas to help individuals suffering from disabilities in some of the world’s poorest communities, is a patron of Halifax’s Square Chapel Arts Centre and is an ambassador for educational charity Children & the Arts.

She was appointed an OBE in the 2004 New Years Honours, and was later elevated to a DBE in the 2016 Birthday Honours for her services to drama.

Coventry University vice chancellor Professor John Latham said: “We are thrilled to be able to recognise Dame Penelope Wilton’s amazing contribution to drama and the arts with the awarding of an honorary doctorate.

“Her work has not only served to entertain the nation, it has doubtless helped to inspire others to pursue careers within the industry.

“She has also used her profile to help a number of good causes and we are proud to honour an individual as highly respected as Penelope.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Elgin court story Picture shows; Kirstyann Kavanagh appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Mum encouraged group of children to play sexual game of truth or dare in…
3
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
4
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
5
Sacha King. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver hid in bush after crashing car almost four times limit
6
The carer was found to have recorded she visited a vulnerable person, despite never going.
Stonehaven mobile carer receives warning after not checking on sheltered housing resident – but…
7
Ivan Laverton changed his name to Ace McGrath. Image: Facebook
Man who doesn’t ‘recognise laws’ jailed over £35,000 heroin haul
8
Valaris incident
Investigations continue as man missing from North Sea oil rig is named
9
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Sale of Caledonian House Picture shows; Caledonian House, Union Street, Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Skylark Public Relations Date; Unknown
Aberdeen city centre building sold in £2 million-plus deal
10
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson (L) and coach Steve Agnew give instructions to Ylber Ramadani. Image: SNS.
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson ready to make ‘big calls’ after sanctioning loan move…

More from Press and Journal

The High Court in Edinburgh
'I thought it was cash, not crack': Drug trafficker jailed for transporting £93,000 of…
Six Nations: Scots surprise with seven changes for Guinness Six Nations opener against England
Ryan Crighton, head of policy and communications at AGCC and a critic of the strategy, and Nicola Sturgeon. Imge: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia
Nicola Sturgeon: Those calling energy strategy a ‘betrayal’ haven’t read it properly
We explored Deveronvale's bid to bring through youngsters to Highland League level on this Monday's Highland League Weekly, with the feature now available to watch as a standalone clip.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Deveronvale's drive to bring through homegrown talents
Banks o' Dee's Marc Young tackled the Highland League Weekly Quickfire Questions.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Quickfire Questions with Banks o' Dee's Marc Young
Network rail strike
Dundee to Aberdeen trains cancelled as engineers work to repair gas leak
Shell shearwater production hub. in the North Sea.
Shell records whopping £32.2 billion profit - its highest ever
The B8035 Glen Road on Mull is expected to remain shut until later this morning until the lorry is recovered. Image: Shutterstock
Mull road remains shut following lorry crash
21 December 2019. Forres Mechanics FC, Forres, Moray, Scotland, UK. This is from the Breedon Highloand League Match between Forres Mechanics and Inverurie Locos. PICTURE CONTENT:- 10 Inverurie Jonathan Smith after scoring 0-2
Jonny Smith upbeat about the future after Inverurie Locos return
Moray Green councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn says by formally noting a nature emergency in Moray, the council will be able to better address biodiversity issues and reduce emissions. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Moray Green councillor: Declare a 'nature emergency' to protect region's wildlife

Editor's Picks

Most Commented