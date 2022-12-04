Aftersun starring Paul Mescal wins big at British Independent Film Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Aftersun starring Paul Mescal wins big at British Independent Film Awards

By Press Association
December 4, 2022, 10:48 pm Updated: December 5, 2022, 9:29 am
Paul Mescal attending the British Independent Film Awards ceremony at Old Billingsgate in east London (Ian West/PA)
Paul Mescal attending the British Independent Film Awards ceremony at Old Billingsgate in east London (Ian West/PA)

Aftersun starring Paul Mescal was the big winner at the 25th British Independent Film Awards, scooping seven prizes including best British independent film.

The critically acclaimed drama follows Calum, played by Normal People star Mescal, and his daughter Sophie, played by newcomer Frankie Corio, during a holiday in Turkey.

Celia Rowlson-Hall portrays an adult Sophie, who looks back at the holiday 20 years on.

Director Charlotte Wells won three awards – best director, best debut director and best screenplay.

British Independent Film Awards ceremony – London
Charlotte Wells following Aftersun’s wins (Ian West/PA)

The award for best British independent film was presented by Daisy Edgar-Jones, Mescal’s co-star in hit BBC series Normal People.

These were in addition to three craft Bifas that Aftersun was previously announced as winning.

Aftersun had led the nominations with 16 nods in the awards’ first year with gender neutral acting categories.

Best lead performance went to Rosy McEwen and best supporting performance to Kerrie Hayes for their roles in Georgia Oakley’s 1980s-set Blue Jean.

The ceremony also saw Oakley awarded best debut screenwriter.

British Independent Film Awards ceremony – London
Tamara Lawrence and Letitia Wright won best joint lead performance (Ian West/PA)

Breakthrough performance went to Safia Oakley-Green for The Origin, Andrew Cumming’s feature about a nomadic tribe facing a terrifying ancient threat.

The award for best joint lead performance went to Tamara Lawrance and Letitia Wright for their roles as siblings who communicate only with each other in The Silent Twins.

Our River…Our Sky, about neighbours caught in Baghdad during the civil war of 2006, scooped the prize for best ensemble.

Elsewhere, best international independent film went to Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person in the World.

British Independent Film Awards ceremony – London
Florence Pugh on the red carpet (Ian West/PA)

The Richard Harris award for outstanding contribution by an actor to British film was presented to Samantha Morton following a 30-year career in acting and directing.

The ceremony was held in Old Billingsgate, London, and hosted by Ben Bailey Smith.

Open Door, which works to help young people without financial support gain places at leading UK drama schools, was presented with the special jury prize by jury member Jenna Coleman.

As part of the organisation’s 25th anniversary, the body has made the move to award five acting accolades with no mention of “actor” or “actress” as well as adding a selection of new performance awards.

Bifa was created in 1998 and has since celebrated and promoted British independent cinema and filmmaking talent in the UK.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
3
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
5
Tim Hortons is just one of the new places to check out in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…
6
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
7
music inverness 2023
Big music acts heading for Inverness in 2023 – including two final shows at…
8
Tragic NHS errors led to seven deaths in Highlands and Islands
9
Lochinver lifeboat
Coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl in Highlands
10
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Jodie Hannan admitted assault in Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Jodie Hannan. n/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend across car park by hair after romantic Highland getaway turns…

More from Press and Journal

The crash took place on the A99 road near the Reiss junction. Image: Google Maps.
Driver arrested following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented