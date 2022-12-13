Letitia Wright and John Boyega discuss the ‘madness’ of their Hollywood careers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Letitia Wright says being part of major Hollywood franchises is “like walking on a plank to the end” but she tries to “enjoy the moments” as well as building a legacy.

The Black Panther star spoke to fellow British star John Boyega during an interview by US media outlet Variety.

The pair spoke about “the dream” of their now blockbuster careers and navigating the “madness” that came along with it.

Wright recently returned to reprise her role of Shuri in the highly anticipated follow-up to the 2018 Black Panther film, while Boyega appeared opposite Viola Davis in The Woman King.

Speaking about her experience on the set of the Marvel film, Wright said: “It’s madness.

“I try not to tap into how big it is, because it’s like walking on a plank to the end, and the second you look down, you’re going to fall.

“The way I’ve navigated is just by remaining focused on one thing, which is good stories.

“If I focus on that long enough, then I can build a legacy, and then I can look back at it. I want to enjoy the moments, of course.”

Looking back from initial auditions to now being able to step into an “arena of Black characters” at the forefront of Hollywood stories, Boyega said: “It’s the dream.

“Whether it’s me and you… and with (fellow British actor) Daniel Kaluuya, there’s a unity, and a way in which we help each other as actors as well, that I think a lot of people don’t know about.”

The pair have known each other since meeting 13 years ago at the Identity School of Acting in London, later appearing together in Steve McQueen’s Small Axe miniseries in 2020.

The full conversation between Wright and Boyega can be read on Variety’s website.