Florence Pugh set to star in film written and directed by ex-partner Zach Braff

Florence Pugh is set to star across from acting legend Morgan Freeman in a new film written and directed by her former partner Zach Braff.

The official trailer for A Good Person, a Sky Original film, was released on Thursday.

The film follows Allison (Pugh), a young woman whose world falls apart when she survives an unimaginable tragedy, whilst in recovery for an opioid addiction and unresolved grief.

She forms an unlikely friendship with her would-be father-in-law, Daniel (Freeman) that gives her a fighting chance to put her life back together and move forward.

Pugh previously said that she would be working on a project with Braff, following their split earlier this year.

She told Radio 4’s This Cultural Life that Braff had taught her how to navigate the world of fame and gossip columns.

A Good Person is produced by both Braff and Pugh, as well as Killer Films and Elevation Films.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram on Thursday, Pugh said she was “so proud” of the project and grateful to those who had ” jumped on board this crazy journey with us”.

Here it is my friends. The official Trailer for “A Good Person”. Written and Directed by me starring Florence Pugh, Morgan Freeman and Molly Shannon. Only in theaters in March. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rJv6OKFvJL — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) December 15, 2022

“Here she is. First trailer to ‘A Good Person is FINALLY HERE,” she wrote.

“This is the first time I’ve had the pleasure and the privilege of watching how the art is made from the very beginning to the very end.

“I am so proud of this creation, I’m so grateful to all those who jumped on board this crazy journey with us.”

Braff also shared the trailer on his own social media.

The film is scheduled for release in UK cinemas in March 2023 ahead of launching on Sky Cinema in April 2023.