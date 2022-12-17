Angelina Jolie to step down as UNHCR ambassador after more than 20 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Angelina Jolie to step down as UNHCR ambassador after more than 20 years

By Press Association
December 17, 2022, 1:07 am
Angelina Jolie to step down as UNHCR ambassador after more than 20 years (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Angelina Jolie to step down as UNHCR ambassador after more than 20 years (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Angelina Jolie has announced she will be stepping down from her role as an ambassador for the UN Refugee Agency after more than 20 years.

The Oscar-winning actress said refugees were “the people I admire most in the world”, and would now focus her time working with organisations “led by people most directly affected by conflict”.

Jolie, 47, is known for her activism as much as her glittering career, which includes star roles in films including Mr and Mrs Smith, Maleficent, Wanted, and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.

She has worked with the UNHCR since 2001, and in 2012 was appointed Special Envoy.

Writing on Instagram, Jolie said she would spend “the rest of my life” working with refugees.

“After over 20 years, I am stepping down today from my work with the UN Refugee Agency,” she said.

“I believe in many things the UN does, particularly the lives it saves through emergency relief. UNHCR is full of amazing people making a difference to people’s lives every day.

“Refugees are the people I admire most in the world and I am dedicated to working with them for the rest of my life.

“I will be working now with organizations led by people most directly affected by conflict, that give the greatest voice to them.”

The UNHCR also issued a joint statement with the actress, which praised her for her “tireless” work in over 60 field missions in countries including Yemen and Burkina Faso, and described her as “one of the most influential proponents of refugee rights”.

In it, Jolie added that she was “grateful for the privilege and opportunity” to work with “dedicated” members of the organisation.

“I will continue to do everything in my power in the years to come to support refugees and other displaced people,” she said.

“After 20 years working within the UN system I feel it is time for me to work differently, engaging directly with refugees and local organisations, and supporting their advocacy for solutions”.

Anniversary of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George
The Oscar-winning actress said she would now focus her time working with organisations ‘led by people most directly affected by conflict’ (Leon Neal/PA)

UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi added: “Angelina Jolie has been an important humanitarian partner of UNHCR for very long.

“We are grateful for her decades of service, her commitment, and the difference she has made for refugees and people forced to flee.

“After a long and successful time with UNHCR, I appreciate her desire to shift her engagement and support her decision.

“I know the refugee cause will remain close to her heart, and I am certain she will bring the same passion and attention to a wider humanitarian portfolio. I look forward to our continued friendship.”

