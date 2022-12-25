Coronation Street actor Jamie Kenna offers message about loneliness at Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Coronation Street actor Jamie Kenna offers message about loneliness at Christmas

By Press Association
December 25, 2022, 8:35 pm
Jamie Kenna (Suzan Moore/PA)
Jamie Kenna (Suzan Moore/PA)

Coronation Street actor Jamie Kenna has shared a message to those feeling lonely on Christmas Day.

The soap star, who played lovelorn character Phill Whittaker in the long-running ITV show, said the festive period can “really rub salt in the wound” when you are going through hard times.

In a video posted on Instagram, Kenna, who spent his Christmas Day with TV’s Louie Spence, said: “I love Christmas, Christmas is my favourite time of year.

“I’ve got two little kids and I can live vicariously through them and the whole Santa Claus thing and all that is just brilliant.

“But also I’ve had my dark times and I know how that feels and when you’re in one of those dark spots or if you know people that are in one of those dark spots, Christmas can be horrible.

“It can really rub salt in the wound when you’re supposed to be feeling festive and full of love and joyous spirit, but actually all you want to do is hide under a duvet.”

The actor, who last appeared on the cobbles in July this year, said he wanted to reach out to those feeling lonely.

Kenna, who also played Billy Mills in Peaky Blinders, said: “Don’t feel you’re going to kill someone’s Christmas buzz by talking about it, don’t feel you’re going to ruin someone’s Christmas by picking up the phone – just do it and don’t be alone.

“If now is the time to reach out then do it, because I know this is the hardest time of the year because you feel very lonely and isolated and that you’re going to be the Grinch, but you’re not, you’re really not.

“Christmas is all about wrapping yourself around people you love and care for and that might be someone you haven’t spoken to for years and all of a sudden they pick up the phone.

“So just be aware of that, be aware of those around you and if you are feeling that way, reach out, please reach out and say something and you won’t regret it. I promise.”

He ended the touching message with “peace and love”.

During his time on Coronation Street, his character suffered a wedding day dumping after being jilted at his wedding reception by Fiz Stape, played by Jennie McAlpine.

