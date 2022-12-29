Jenny Agutter: I said yes to Captain America to beat up Robert Redford on screen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jenny Agutter: I said yes to Captain America to beat up Robert Redford on screen

By Press Association
December 29, 2022, 12:04 am
Jenny Agutter (Good Housekeeping UK/David Venni/PA)
Jenny Agutter (Good Housekeeping UK/David Venni/PA)

Jenny Agutter said she could not think of “anything better than stepping out” of her role in Call The Midwife to beat up Robert Redford on screen in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

The 70-year-old actress reprised her role from The Avengers to star in the Marvel superhero film.

She and Redford, 86, are both members of the fictional World Security Council, which oversees S.H.I.E.L.D., in the 2014 sequel to Captain America: The First Avenger.

Jenny Agutter
Jenny Agutter has played Sister Julienne since 2012 in Call The Midwife (Danny Lawson/PA)

Agutter is seen attacking the Hollywood actor during a scene in the film, until she is revealed to be Black Widow, played by Scarlett Johansson, in a virtual disguise.

She told Good Housekeeping UK: “When I was asked to do the Marvel film Captain America: The Winter Soldier, I couldn’t think of anything better than stepping out of Call The Midwife to work with a stunt team and beat up Robert Redford.

“Although admittedly, they wouldn’t let me stunt-punch him. They were worried I’d actually hit him, instead of missing him.”

Robert Redford
Robert Redford starred in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (Ian West/PA)

The actress, who has played Sister Julienne since 2012 in Call The Midwife, said she thought the show would be over in six episodes.

She added: “I was sat on a bus once when the woman next to me said, ‘I didn’t want to disturb you, but I have to say, I watch Call The Midwife and I have a particular interest in it because I was a nun for seven years’.

“I thought, ‘Oh, my goodness, I’ve been a nun longer than her’.”

Agutter, who as a teenager shot to fame in the 1970 film The Railway Children and recently reprised her role in The Railway Children Return in 2022, also said she previously felt a little “guilt” for “spending too much time away” from her family and children during her career.

Jenny Agutter
Jenny Agutter in the February issue of Good Housekeeping UK (Good Housekeeping UK/David Venni/PA)

She also said: “When my father was dying, it was very different to when I lost my mother many years earlier.

“I was much less concerned with making plans and more focused on just being with him – and that was a very good thing.

“Now, it’s about turning off the switch every so often. I’ll go, ‘OK, you can’t plan this out completely. Just do what you have to do’.”

Read the full interview with Jenny Agutter in the February 2023 issue of Good Housekeeping, on sale from December 29.

Call The Midwife returns to BBC One on New Year’s Day at 8pm.

