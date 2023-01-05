Sam Thompson and Indiyah Polack confirmed as Love Island: Aftersun panellists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Sam Thompson and Indiyah Polack confirmed as Love Island: Aftersun panellists

By Press Association
January 5, 2023, 1:24 pm
Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson has been announced as a regular panellist on Love Island: Aftersun along with 2022 contestant Indiyah Polack (Ian West/PA)
Reality TV stars Sam Thompson and Indiyah Polack have been announced by ITV as regular panellists on Love Island’s Aftersun programme.

The duo will also be the new hosts of podcast Love Island: The Morning After as the winter series, set in South Africa, returns for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

Thompson and Polack will interview the South African villa’s residents and also give insight into the “latest couplings, dumpings and bombshell antics”, ITV said.

Mobo Awards 2022
Indiyah Polack came third in the 2022 series of Love Island (Ian West/PA)

Made In Chelsea star Thompson, who is dating former 2018 Love Island contestant Zara McDermott, said: “It feels like I’m with my family and we’re all in it together, and I really like it.

“We’re all massive fans of the show and it’s really, really nice.”

The 30-year-old DJ on Hits Radio also came third on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017 and has appeared on Celebs Go Dating and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Polack, who came third in the 2022 series of Love Island alongside Dami Hope, said: “I genuinely can’t explain how excited I am. I can’t wait to speak to the Islanders and get all the cheeky goss from their friends and families.

“It’s gonna be an insane series, I can’t wait.”

The pair will join new Love Island host, TV and radio presenter Maya Jama, in London every Sunday night live for Love Island: Aftersun to dive into the latest goings-on in the villa.

The series shares unseen clips and interviews with the celebrities and Islanders’ family and friends.

Mike Spencer, creative director at series producer Lifted Entertainment, said: “I can’t wait to hear what Indiyah and Sam will bring to both the podcast this year and Aftersun, alongside our fantastic new host, Maya Jama.

“Sam and Indiyah have passion for the show, natural chemistry and all the chat, so you can guarantee to be entertained every day!”

Jama, 28, has taken over as host from Laura Whitmore, 37, who announced in August that she was stepping down.

She will also host the usual summer edition in Majorca later in the year.

For the first time, contestants this series will have to disable their social media accounts during their time on the show in a bid to protect both them and their families from online abuse.

They will also receive “guidance and training” around “mutually respectful behaviour in relationships” after the last series prompted thousands of complaints to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom.

Many of the complaints related to “alleged misogynistic and bullying behaviour” by some Islanders, although they were not upheld.

These are in addition to other duty of care measures introduced for previous series.

– Love Island will return on Monday January 16.

3

