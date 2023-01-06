Rory Kinnear says Aaron Taylor-Johnson is unlikely to be next James Bond

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Rory Kinnear says Aaron Taylor-Johnson is unlikely to be next James Bond

By Press Association
January 6, 2023, 10:55 pm
Rory Kinnear said the next person to play James Bond after Daniel Craig stepped down as 007 will not be the “frontrunner”. (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
James Bond film series actor Rory Kinnear said the next person to play 007 after Daniel Craig will not be a “frontrunner” or “highlighted” star like Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

The 44-year-old actor has starred in the last four Bond films, first appearing in Quantum Of Solace in 2008 as MI6 chief of staff Bill Tanner and last in No Time To Die in 2021.

Kinnear was asked on The One Show about the chances of Taylor-Johnson, 32, starring as the next Bond, after a “lot of noise” about the Kick-Ass and Bullet Train actor being up for the role.

Bullet Train gala screening – London
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who has starred in Bullet Train and Kick-Ass (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He replied: “I always feel slightly bad for the people who are being highlighted, because that never tends to be them. They are very good at keeping the real person secret.

Kinnear, who also ruled himself out of playing Bond, added: “I’d be interested to see who does take over, obviously, but it tends not to be the frontrunner, that’s historically.”

The actor, also known for his roles in Penny Dreadful and The Imitation Game, will play Minibus magnate Dave Fishwick in the upcoming Netflix film Bank Of Dave.

Fishwick provides affordable loans since 2011 through Burnley Savings and Loans.

Kinnear said he had to ask for a “Dave exclusion zone to be created” around the filming after meeting the businessman for the “incredibly heart-warming and positive story”.

He said: “(Fishwick) was incredibly excited about the whole thing as who wouldn’t be when you’re having your life story made by people.

“But it was quite odd speaking to him and then having to go straight and doing a tape because obviously I was playing him but I was also playing sort of my version of him.

“So I did have to sort of ask for a Dave exclusion zone to be created, sort of a few metres out.”

In a video message on the BBC show, Fishwick said: “I just wanted to say, a huge thank you to you for playing me, you look more like me than I do, your accent is brilliant.

“I remember when we met, at first, you came to the front door and knocked on the door, here in my house, and you said: ‘Dave meet Dave’ and I thought he’ll do for me.”

Fishwick founded his loans company in the wake of the financial crash and in reaction to the impact it had on the North of England.

Kinnear added: “It’s just making banking a little bit smaller and I think that his full ambition would be other people start doing the same thing in local banks and regional communities that serve the local community themselves.”

Bank Of Dave is coming to Netflix on January 16.

