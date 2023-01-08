Sam Mendes says Olivia Colman was ‘very embarrassed’ about sex scenes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sam Mendes says Olivia Colman was ‘very embarrassed’ about sex scenes

By Press Association
January 8, 2023, 11:30 am Updated: January 8, 2023, 2:56 pm
Director Sir Sam Mendes appearing on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
Director Sir Sam Mendes appearing on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

Sir Sam Mendes said actress Olivia Colman was embarrassed to perform sex scenes in his upcoming film Empire Of Light alongside her younger co-star but he had wanted to see the characters’ “physical desire”.

The new film from James Bond director Sir Sam is set in an old cinema in an English seaside town in the early 1980s and explores human connection and romance.

It marks the Academy Award-winning filmmaker’s first foray into solo screenwriting and was inspired by his childhood growing up around someone who suffered from mental illness.

European premiere of Empire of Light – BFI London Film Festival 2022
Olivia Colman attending the European premiere of Empire Of Light during the BFI London Film Festival 2022 at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London (Yui Mok/PA)

Appearing on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme, Sir Sam said: “The stigma that is still attached to mental illness, there’s still a cloak of darkness that’s thrown over it.

“If you come out of hospital and you’ve just recovered from cancer, I’m immediately saying to you ‘how are you?’. If you come out of a mental health facility, I don’t talk about it, I probably don’t ask you the question.

“So there’s still that strange stigma attached to it.

“My goal primarily in the movie was to try and dramatise the effect and what it is to live through bipolar and manic depression, rather than to explain it.”

Oscar-winning actress Colman, 48, best known for The Crown and The Favourite, stars in the romantic film alongside 25-year-old Jamaican-British actor Micheal Ward.

Sir Sam said of working with Colman: “She was very embarrassed about performing the sex scenes, as is often the case. You’re seeing people at their rawest, at their most emotionally vulnerable.

“It’s like anything, you’re trying to push a little further into the places that you’re not normally allowed to go into, you’re going behind the curtain as it were and I wanted to see their physical desire.”

During the interview, Sir Sam, who won the Oscar for best director in 1999 with American Beauty, said the great era of going to the cinema is “dying”.

“I look back at my films and I think American Beauty, Revolutionary Road, Away We Go, these would all go to streaming now and that makes me sad,” he said.

“I think those middle-budget movies don’t get made for cinemas anymore and you look at the multiplexes and people go ‘there’s six screens’ and then you go to those six screens and it says ‘screen one Avatar, screen two Avatar, screen three Avatar’ – that’s not a six-screen cinema; that’s just six screens showing the same movie.

“That is a different understanding of why those buildings were created in the first place.

“What it means is filmmakers have to accept and embrace the ambition of a big screen and make things that need to be seen on the big screen, or they accept that they’re going to be seen by millions of people on streaming, which is no bad thing.

“But the 20th century, the great era of movies, the great entertainment form – which was going out to the movies – that is dying.”

Sir Sam also described the possibility of having gender-neutral awards at the Oscars as “inevitable” and that he had “total sympathy” with the idea.

It comes after The Crown star Emma Corrin, who identifies as non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them, said they hoped award shows will opt for gender-neutral categories in future.

Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg
Sir Sam Mendes said there was still a strange stigma attached to mental illness (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

Sir Sam said: “I have total sympathy with it and I think it might well be inevitable in the end because I think that’s the way it’s moving and I think it’s perfectly reasonable.

“For me, people forget with awards, I think this happens all the time that they use it as a bellwether for the industry, but the truth is awards are a TV show.

“Awards are there to promote films. If that film wins an award, I’m more likely to go and see it and that’s what you’re doing there. It’s not about yourself, it’s not about the art or craft of the industry especially. It’s about selling films.

“I’m not dismissing the importance of them but I’m saying they were there to promote films and the craft and art of films. They’re the shop window but they’re not the thing itself.”

Sir Sam also called for the Prime Minister to “correct the wrongs of the last year” and reinstate funding to arts institutions, calling the erosion of arts across the country over the past decade a “scandal”.

His comments follow the news that the Arts Council England’s programme for 2023-2026 will see some institutions facing a cut to their annual funding, including grant reductions at the Donmar Warehouse Theatre where Sir Sam was founding artistic director.

