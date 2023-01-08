Sam Mendes: ‘Social awkwardness’ prevents mental health discussions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sam Mendes: ‘Social awkwardness’ prevents mental health discussions

By Press Association
January 8, 2023, 2:58 pm
Sam Mendes, Olivia Colman and Toby Jones attending the gala screening of the Empire Of Light at At Dreamland in Margate (Ian West/PA)
Sam Mendes, Olivia Colman and Toby Jones attending the gala screening of the Empire Of Light at At Dreamland in Margate (Ian West/PA)

Director Sir Sam Mendes said “social awkwardness” plays a big part in the difficulties people have discussing mental health, as he launched his latest film in Kent.

Empire Of Light is set in a dilapidated cinema in a 1980s coastal town and is billed as both a love letter to cinema and a love story between Olivia Colman’s Hilary and Micheal Ward’s Stephen.

The film also discusses mental health – Hilary has a mental illness and is based loosely on Sir Sam’s mother – and also race, as Ward’s character faces racial prejudice throughout the film.

Speaking on Sunday at the film’s premiere at the Dreamland amusement park in Margate, Kent, Sir Sam said: “I had stories I wanted to tell from my own childhood; for me the 80s are a really vibrant and resonant time to write about.

Empire of Light gala screening
Sam Mendes attending the gala screening of the Empire of Light at Carlton Cinema in Margate (Ian West/PA)

“I wrote it during lockdown and there was a huge upsurge in mental health issues as people were trapped in their homes and held in that vice-like grip.

“I also think we haven’t found a very good way of expressing mental health issues in this country. It’s often the case if someone comes out of hospital having gone in for an illness, you ask how they are, but if they come out of a mental hospital they tend not to ask.

“It’s a very difficult thing to talk about and it tends to get brushed under the carpet, with social awkwardness being the norm.

“Race is an ongoing debate that we have to find a way to move forward in, it’s something that’s just as relevant today as it was in the 80s.”

Colman said it was a big responsibility to take on a character inspired by Sir Sam’s mother.

She said of her role as Hilary: “It was quite nerve wracking when you know it means so much to Sam, and he saw it at such close quarters in such formative years, so the responsibility is quite great but then Sam does make it a really nurturing and safe space.

“He tells jokes all day, really bad ones, but it means you can make a mistake and it’s OK, and he guided us and made it all OK.”

– Empire Of Light starring Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward, Colin Firth and Toby Jones is released in cinemas on Monday.

