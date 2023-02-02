An Irish Goodbye actor reveals Hollywood stars he wants to meet at the Oscars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
An Irish Goodbye actor reveals Hollywood stars he wants to meet at the Oscars

By Press Association
February 2, 2023, 12:28 pm
An Irish Goodbye has been nominated in the best short film category at the 95th Academy Awards (Alamy/PA)
An Irish Goodbye has been nominated in the best short film category at the 95th Academy Awards (Alamy/PA)

Actor James Martin, who stars in An Irish Goodbye, has revealed the Hollywood stars he wants to meet when he attends the Oscars next month.

The film, which is set in Northern Ireland and follows two estranged brothers who come together after their mother’s death to fulfil her bucket list, has been nominated in the best short film category at the 95th Academy Awards.

Martin, 30, whose birthday coincides with the awards ceremony in March, said he hopes to meet fellow Northern Irish actor Liam Neeson and other big names like Tom Cruise, Robert De Niro and Jennifer Aniston.

The actor, who has Down’s syndrome, told BBC Breakfast on Thursday: “Well it’s not every day that you go to America, and an Oscar could be a nice birthday gift, because it’s actually on the 12th March, my birthday, so the timing is fantastic.”

He added: “I would love to meet Tom Cruise, of course I would, Top Gun is a fantastic movie. I would love to meet Liam Neeson because we’ve got something in common.

“I would love to meet Robert De Niro because we’ve got something in common as well.”

The black comedy, set on a rural farm, which was filmed on location in Londonderry, Templepatrick and Saintfield, is directed and written by Tom Berkeley and Ross White.

Berkeley said: “We’re just going to probably lose our heads.”

White also said it was “fab” and “enough for us” to qualify for the Oscar longlist, before they were nominated for their short film.

Asked how they knew they had created something special, Berkeley mentioned the relationship between Game Of Thrones and The Northman star Seamus O’Hara, who plays Turlough, and Martin, who plays Lorcan.

Berkeley added: “(When we heard) about the two of them facetiming each other in the evenings to originally run their lines, and then they just ended up doing it because they just became very fast friends, so I think we realised they had something special together.”

In the film, when the brothers are reunited Turlough must make new care arrangements for Lorcan, and plans to send him to live with his aunt on the other side of Ireland.

Lorcan tells Turlough he will only leave the farm when they complete the 100 items on the list of things their mother, played by Game Of Thrones actress Michelle Fairley, wanted to do before she died.

Martin, who has previously starred in BBC film Ups And Downs and works in hospitality at Italian restaurant Scalini in Belfast and Starbucks, called his friendship with O’Hara “a special bond” and it was important he made people laugh when they saw it.

He added: “Because I made An Irish Goodbye in lockdown, you just want to make people laugh and because you don’t want to watch the same thing all over again on TV.

“So we need to watch something new and I think that’s nice.”

An Irish Goodbye has also been nominated for the British short film award at the 76th Baftas, which will take place on February 19.

The film has already received prizes at the British Short Film Awards, the Indy Shorts International Film Festival and the Irish Film Festa .

