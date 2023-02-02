Nine of top 10 biggest films of 2022 were sequels or spin-offs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Nine of top 10 biggest films of 2022 were sequels or spin-offs

By Press Association
February 2, 2023, 2:10 pm Updated: February 2, 2023, 2:28 pm
Sequels and spin-offs made up nine of the top 10 biggest films at the UK box office last year (Ian West/PA)
Sequels and spin-offs made up nine of the top 10 biggest films at the UK box office last year (Ian West/PA)

Sequels and spin-offs made up nine of the top 10 biggest films at the UK and Ireland box office last year, figures show.

Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water led a surge of movies that were either follow-ups or part of a long-running franchise.

The only standalone movie to appear in the top 10 is the biopic Elvis, which scraped into 10th place.

The figures, which have been released by the British Film Institute (BFI), show the tight grip franchise films continue to have on the big screen.

A sequel or spin-off has topped the box office chart every year since 2010, with one exception: 2020, when many blockbusters were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving the way clear for the First World War epic 1917 to take first place.

(PA Graphics)

Topping the chart in 2022 was Top Gun: Maverick, which took a massive £83.7 million at the UK and Ireland box office – enough to make it one of the top 10 biggest movies of all time.

The film sees Tom Cruise reprise the role of pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, which he first played 36 years earlier in the original Top Gun in 1986.

Second-place film Avatar: The Way of Water (£70.9 million) was another long-awaited sequel, this time coming 13 years after the original, but which once again used cutting-edge technological effects to mix live action and digital animation.

In third place is Minions: The Rise of Gru (£47.0 million), which appeared seven years after the first Minions movie.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (£42.2 million) is fourth in the chart, followed by The Batman (£40.8 million), Thor: Love and Thunder (£37.6 million), Jurassic World: Dominion (£35.1 million), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (£34.2 million) and Sing 2 (£33.0 million).

World Premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water – London
Director James Cameron arrives for the world premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water, at the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square, London (Ian West/PA)

Two of the films in the top 10 are still on general release – The Way of Water and Wakanda Forever – so could see their box office total rise even higher.

The best performing independent film of last year was Belfast, written and directed by Kenneth Branagh, which took £15.6 million.

All box office data covers takings up to January 29, 2023, and includes Ireland as well as the UK, as both are counted as one territory for the purposes of reporting.

Separate BFI figures show total cinema admissions in the UK for all films on release in 2022 stood at 117 million.

This is up 59% on 2021, but is 33% lower than 2019’s pre-pandemic total of 176 million.

Factors likely to have affected admissions last year were the record-breaking heatwave in the summer and the death and funeral of the Queen in September, the BFI added.

