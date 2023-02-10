Salma Hayek recalls ‘hanging on for dear life’ during Magic Mike dance rehearsal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Salma Hayek recalls ‘hanging on for dear life’ during Magic Mike dance rehearsal

By Press Association
February 10, 2023, 2:06 pm
Salma Hayek plays wealthy socialite Maxandra Mendoza in the film Magic Mike’s Last Dance (Ian West/PA)
Salma Hayek plays wealthy socialite Maxandra Mendoza in the film Magic Mike’s Last Dance (Ian West/PA)

Actress Salma Hayek has described a near miss with Magic Mike co-star Channing Tatum while rehearsing a “precise” dance move which went wrong on the set of the much-anticipated sequel.

The 56-year-old confirmed she was almost accidentally exposed while the pair were practising for Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the third instalment of the hugely popular film series which sees Tatum, 42, reprise his role as stripper Michael “Magic Mike” Lane.

The original 2012 racy comedy-drama, which features muscular men performing steamy dance routines, inspired the sequel Magic Mike XXL in 2015 and live stage show adaptations across the world.

The third film will see Tatum’s character return to bartending after a business deal went wrong before meeting wealthy socialite Maxandra Mendoza, played by Hayek, who lures him into an offer he cannot refuse.

Speaking about performing the dance moves on set, Hayek told Graham Norton on his BBC chat show: “It is very balletic and very sexy. I was terrified about trying to make it look easy, but it really needs strength in the body, which I do not have because I don’t work out.

“You must be very precise and one time when we were rehearsing, and I had to put my legs in a specific position, and I was upside down and I got very confused and was heading straight to the ground headfirst.

“Channing tried to grab me by my sweatpants, which were coming off. Then I couldn’t remember if I was wearing underwear, so I was hanging on for dear life!”

I am Number Four screening
Alex Pettyfer appeared in the first Magic Mike film (Ian West/PA)

The first Magic Mike film followed 19-year-old Adam, played by Alex Pettyfer, as he entered the world of male stripping, guided by Tatum’s character, who had been in the business for six years. Meanwhile, the sequel saw the friends reunited for a road trip through Florida to a strippers’ convention.

The franchise, which was inspired by Tatum’s own experience as a stripper, has also starred Matthew McConaughey, Matt Bomer, Joe Manganiello and Adam Rodriguez.

In 2017, the franchise produced the successful stage show Magic Mike Live, which was created and co-directed by Tatum. The show began in Las Vegas and later expanded internationally, including to Germany, Australia and London’s Hippodrome Casino.

Hayek, who scored an Oscar nomination for her turn as Frida Kahlo in the self-titled 2002 film, has had roles in films including Savages, Grown Ups, Puss In Boots and action comedy The Hitman’s Bodyguard.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One on Friday at 10.40pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Karl Kirkland was described as a 'gentle giant'. Image: Facebook
North Sea rallies to raise funds for family of ‘well loved’ offshore worker
2
Christopher Tracy grinned and swore as he left court. Image: DC Thomson
Driver grins as he dodges ban despite causing terrifying crash
3
police appeal
Tractor impounded after driver found on the A96 without insurance
4
Marshalls Farm Shop on the A96 near Kintore is serving customers through a new drive-thru. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Marshall’s Farm Shop on A96 to open the north’s first drive-thru that will showcase…
5
Aberdeen's Anthony Stewart during the Scottish Cup loss at Darvel. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Anthony Stewart suffers ‘freakish injury’ during loan spell at MK Dons
6
This wonderful family home has five bedrooms, three reception rooms and two bathrooms. Photos supplied by Alex Hutcheon & Co.
Plush period property on the market for £520,000 in Aberdeen’s West End

More from Press and Journal

Celebrities Oti Mabuse, Emma Willis and Rylan Clark walking on their Cairngorm Mountain challenge with their rucksacks and laughing
'The rug's been pulled under us' Celebrity Cairngorm challenge halted amid 100mph winds
Aging whisky barrels
Scotch breaks through £6 billion global sales mark but salmon exports decline
Mark Beaumont will be talking about this cycling adventures in Inverness this month. Image Markus Stitz
Record-breaking cyclist Mark Beaumont heads to Inverness's Eden Court later this month
Fish farm salmon round nets. Image: Shutterstock
Readers' letters: Salmon farming and aquaculture industry heads can go fish
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds urges no mistakes in Scottish Cup clash at Livingston
To go with story by Barrie Daglish. To go with a story by Susy MacAuley about missing woman Penuel Sheriffs. Picture shows; To go with a story by Susy MacAuley about missing woman Penuel Sheriffs.. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Design Team Date; 08/11/2021; 21bca40a-ce9a-4ef5-b07b-91e034361d0c
The day Dolly disappeared: Spean Bridge neighbours recall the disappearance of Aboyne woman Penuel…
Morna Young's play Babs is coming to The Lemon Tree, starring Bethany Tennick. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts
Morna Young works magic with Baba Yaga-inspired play at The Lemon Tree
Colonsay is to get its first affordable homes in more than 20 years. Supplied by Dannie Onn/CCDC.
News Agenda: Why more affordable housing in Highlands and Islands is vital and what's…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McGrail hid ?900 worth of diamorphine in his bottom Picture shows; Raigmore Hospital / James McGrail. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Man hid £900 worth of drugs in his bottom
See inside the new The Atrium restaurant, Chapel Street, Aberdeen in the former home of Howies. From left: Darren, Brian and Ryan Clark. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Former Howies restaurant in Aberdeen to reopen under new ownership as The Atrium this…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented