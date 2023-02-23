Jake Paul: I really love boxing and this is what I was put on earth to do

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jake Paul has said boxing is “what I was put on earth to do” ahead of his fight against Tommy Fury.

The 26-year-old former YouTube sensation-turned-boxer is set to fight the Love Island star and brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Speaking to Piers Morgan on TalkTV, Paul said: “I really love boxing and this is what I was put on earth to do. I would be doing this regardless of the money.”

Paul, who first found fame on now-defunct video-sharing site Vine with his older brother, Logan, admitted to Morgan: “I love big moments, I love the high stakes.

"How much money have you made?" Piers Morgan gets right to the nitty gritty with YouTuber-turned-superstar-boxer Jake Paul…@jakepaul | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/y3B1YrLa25 — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) February 23, 2023

“And I’m putting it all on the line – the bigger the risk, the bigger the reward.

“Like you said, it’s the UK versus the US. It’s the Furys versus the Pauls and I have to go out there and prove I can beat a professional boxer because that’s been the number one criticism of my career, so far.”

Paul, who later starred in Disney Channel series Bizaardvark, also claimed he has “no idea” how much money he has made from his social media and boxing career.

“It gets to a point where you make so much, you don’t even count it any more. So yeah, I don’t really know,” he said.

"He just doesn’t have the power… on Sunday night, you’re gonna see me knock this guy out!" Jake Paul is feeling confident about his upcoming fight against Tommy Fury.@jakepaul | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/pQP8QKgzPx — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) February 23, 2023

He added: “I promise you, Piers Morgan, I have no idea.

“I make money in lump sums, residuals, investments, equity, exits of companies. So the net worth is always going up and down, you are moving with the markets and such.

“I mean it when I say, you stop paying attention at some point.”

When asked by Morgan if he has “any doubt” over whether he will secure a win against 23-year-old Fury, Paul replied: “No, I don’t. I’m confident in my preparation.

“Anything can happen in a boxing match but you work to make those things not happen and he just doesn’t have the power, the capabilities to do anything to be able to defeat me and that’s why I’m willing to put my money where my mouth is because talk is cheap and that’s why I’m putting it all on the line on Sunday night.

“You’re going to see me knock this guy out.”

Fury is the partner of Love Island star, and social media influencer, Molly-Mae Hague, with whom he recently welcomed his first child, a daughter named Bambi.

Piers Morgan Uncensored airs every weekday on TalkTV at 8pm.