Government’s response to austerity ‘unlawful’ and ‘immoral’ says Dane Baptiste

Dane Baptiste has said the UK Government’s response to the austerity levels it has “executed” is “unlawful” and “immoral”.

The 38-year-old stand-up comedian has been announced at the latest ambassador for the Big Issue Group.

Following his appointment, Baptiste warned of the possibility of homelessness for an increasing number of British people as a result of the current cost-of-living crisis and risk of poverty.

Dane Baptiste with Big Issue vendor George Anderson (Louise Haywood-Schiefer/PA)

“I really want to help people who feel they may be close to, or experiencing, sleeping rough or homelessness, that they’re not alone,” he said.

“Homelessness might become a reality for more of the British population than they would care to acknowledge.

“The ramifications of the austerity that has been executed by our current government and has been over the last decade or so is massively damaging to all of us. For me, it’s unlawful. It’s definitely immoral.

“And those same policies, if unchecked, are going to start affecting those of you who consider yourselves productive parts of society as well.

“So I want to help people to come together collectively for a solution, which benefits the majority.”

Baptiste, who has appeared on Live At The Apollo, Mock The Week and 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, became the first black comedian to be nominated for the award for best newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards in 2014.

As part of his new role as a Big Issue ambassador, which sees him join the likes of actors Christopher Eccleston and Daniel Mays, and presenter and architect George Clarke, Baptiste spent time with Big Issue vendor George Anderson on his pitch outside the BBC’s Broadcasting House.

Speaking about how he sees his new role as a natural extension of his work as a comic, Baptiste added: “A large amount of the work that we do as comedians is people-watching.

“I was just with George on his pitch outside the BBC and he was really on the ball. It’s ironic – Big Issue vendors observe people and their nature from so many different walks of life, so they have a similar insight into contemporary behaviour to comedians.

“And homelessness is as real an issue as ageing in our society at the moment, with our current state of economic inequality. The economic crisis is at the forefront of most people’s minds.

“Like most comics or observational comedians, I try to discuss experiences people can relate to, and the cost-of-living crisis is the most encompassing and most relatable issue most people are dealing with in their day-to-day lives now.

“So if I am going to make effective observations about our current social state, then I need to be involved. If I’m going to opine on an issue, I really want to know about it.”