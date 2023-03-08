Keira Knightley says she felt ‘caged’ after Pirates Of The Caribbean film role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Keira Knightley says she felt ‘caged’ after Pirates Of The Caribbean film role

By Press Association
March 8, 2023, 12:04 am
Keira Knightley said she felt “caged”, “constrained” and “very stuck” after being in blockbuster film series Pirates Of The Caribbean.(Betina du Toit/Harper’s Bazaar UK/PA)
Keira Knightley said she felt “caged”, “constrained” and “very stuck” after being in blockbuster film series Pirates Of The Caribbean.(Betina du Toit/Harper’s Bazaar UK/PA)

Keira Knightley said she felt “caged”, “constrained” and “very stuck” after being in blockbuster film series Pirates Of The Caribbean.

The 37-year-old British actress, who has been twice nominated for Oscars, starred in the first film Pirates of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl in 2003 – alongside Johnny Depp and Orlando Bloom – as Elizabeth Swann, along with three sequels.

Her character goes through a transition from daughter of a gentlemen to pirate while pursuing a romance with Bloom’s character Will Turner, a blacksmith’s apprentice, until her last outing in 2017’s Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Keira Knightley graces the April cover of Harper's Bazaar UK
Keira Knightley graces the April cover of Harper’s Bazaar UK (Betina du Toit/Harper’s Bazaar UK/PA)

She told Harper’s Bazaar UK: “(Elizabeth) was the object of everybody’s lust, not that she doesn’t have a lot of fight in her, but it was interesting coming from being really tomboyish to getting projected as quite the opposite.

“I felt very constrained, I felt very stuck, so the roles afterwards were about trying to break out of that.

“I didn’t have a sense of how to articulate it. It very much felt like I was caged in a thing I didn’t understand.”

After first rising to fame in science-fiction film Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace and football comedy Bend It Like Beckham, she has starred in period dramas as well as romantic comedies such as Love Actually.

She received Academy Award nods for actress in a leading role in 2005’s Pride & Prejudice, when she played Elizabeth Bennet in the regency period drama comedy, and actress in a supporting role for 2014’s The Imitation Game, a biopic about Alan Turing set during the Second World War.

Knightley said she had an “extreme landing” into fame which she has “never felt comfortable” with.

She also said: “I was incredibly hard on myself, I was never good enough, I was utterly single-minded, I was so ambitious, I was so driven.

“I was always trying to get better and better and improve, which is an exhausting way to life your life. I am in awe of my 22-year-old self, because I’d like a bit more of her back.

“And it’s only by not being like that any longer that I realise how extraordinary it was. There was never an ounce of me that wasn’t going to find a way through.”

Keira Knightley graces the April cover of Harper's Bazaar UK
Keira Knightley said she feels the “heavy lifting” of parenting “has to be acknowledged” (Betina du Toit/Harper’s Bazaar UK/PA)

Since having children, she said she feels the “heavy lifting” of parenting “has to be acknowledged” and the “vital” and “hard work” that people provide should stop being “undervalued”.

Knightley also said: “During filming, the hours are unpredictable and extreme. I worked out I needed three people to do what one full-time parent did.

“When you hear somebody say, ‘I’m just staying home with the kids’, that’s not a ‘just’. That’s a huge thing.”

Her upcoming roles include starring in true crime film Boston Strangler, where she plays American journalist Loretta McLaughlin, who covered the serial killer in the 1960s for the Boston Record American.

The April issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK is on sale from Thursday March 9 and the full interview with Knightley is available online at harpersbazaar.com/uk/keiraknightley.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Union Street in Aberdeen this morning. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
What weather is expected in the next 24 hours across Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and…
2
Carol-Anne Scroggie leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Greedy petrol station cashier’s £75,000 scratchcard swindle
3
Two cars in heavy snow
Heavy snow causes travel disruption across north and north-east
4
Nina Hamilton
Female plumbers from Aberdeen and Elgin beating ‘outdated and sexist stereotypes’ to succeed
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court story Picture shows; Erland Borwick Burnett. Peterhead. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Fisherman who slammed girlfriend through glass coffee table jailed for 16 months
6
Sheffield United Manager Chris Wilder celebrates at full-time against Norwich City. Image: Shutterstock
Chris Wilder setback for Aberdeen as former Sheffield United boss lands Watford job
7
missing Alex Ewing
Appeal to find missing Aberdeen man Alex Ewing
8
This week's Planning Ahead round-up features student flat plans for Aberdeen's Union Street
Union Street offices could be new student flats, Earl of Kintore to build new…
9
Riverside Care Home in Aberdeen is one of three homes saved from closure after new buyers were found
New buyers found for north-east care homes after company plunged into administration
10
A four vehicle crash at Wester Kerrowgair, Dalcross, Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Three people – including a child – taken to hospital following serious three-car crash…
5

More from Press and Journal

Lucy Fisher of Knit It has won £50,000 from Innovate UK’s Women in Innovation Awards. Image: Knit It
'It's now or never': Aberdeen knitting pioneer bags another £50,000 grant to grow her…
Aberdeen's Kelle Roos celebrates as his side go 1-0 against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos back in training after six weeks out injured
Scottish folk rock band Tide Lines will headline the upcoming Tall Ships event. Image: Tall Ships Ltd.
West Coast favourites Tidelines need your help today to get them to the top…
The Aberdeen-based nursery has been issued a number of improvement requirements since June last year. Image Shutterstock.
Bridge of Don nursery issued with improvement notice after failing to meet Care Inspectorate…
Ross County's Jack Baldwin was sent off after VAR intervention following his challenge on Motherwell's Kevin van Veen. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Ross County fail in bid to overturn Jack Baldwin's red card
Willie Collum arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Referee Collum had no reason to believe Elgin star got deliberately booked in alleged…
Gus is often seen out on a walk - but can get over excited. Image: Chloe Godliman.
Meet Gus, the goggle-wearing collie from Argyll who suffers from an incurable disease
The A93 North Deeside Road on the approach to Culter. The council is now considering the potential for bus lanes along the A93 route in order to improve public transport as a travel option. Image: Kath Flannery.
Bus lanes considered for North Deeside Road, from Aberdeen to Banchory
4
This lovely pup is enjoying the snow. Image: Graeme Forsyth, Mannofield
Gallery: From adorable dogs to stunning landscapes, readers share their best March snow photos
Sheffield United Manager Chris Wilder celebrates at full-time against Norwich City. Image: Shutterstock
Chris Wilder setback for Aberdeen as former Sheffield United boss lands Watford job

Editor's Picks

Most Commented