Filming of Emmerdale cancelled due to extreme weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Filming of Emmerdale cancelled due to extreme weather

By Press Association
March 10, 2023, 4:13 pm
ITV handout of a sign in the village of Emmerdale in Yorkshire (Helen Turton/ITV)
ITV handout of a sign in the village of Emmerdale in Yorkshire (Helen Turton/ITV)

The filming of Emmerdale was cancelled on Friday because of heavy snowfall.

The ITV soap, which first aired in 1972, is currently filmed on a purpose-built set on the Harewood Estate in West Yorkshire.

An ITV spokesperson confirmed the news of the filming disruption in a statement on Friday, saying: “Due to the weather and road accessibility all Emmerdale filming units have been cancelled today.”

Many parts of the UK have been hit by extreme weather with the arrival of Storm Larisa.

Heavy snow, blizzards and strong gales brought treacherous conditions and disruption to the nation on Friday morning.

Emmerdale actor Nick Miles, who currently plays Jimmy King in the soap, also spoke of the filming cancellations on Twitter, writing: “Filming on Emmerdale cancelled today due to the snow.

“Look out Leeds. We’re all going sledging!”

The soap was originally filmed in the real-life village of Arncliffe in the Yorkshire Dales before moving to Esholt, West Yorkshire.

After 22 years the production moved to the Harewood Estate, where a replica of Esholt was constructed, after the village became too busy to film in, with congestion and disruption caused by visits from fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the soap’s characters and locations.

The move took place over Christmas – the only time the soap takes a scheduled break from filming – in 1996 and the set was first used in 1997.

The purpose-built village where filming has been disrupted has its own electricity and water supply, as well as phone lines, sanitation and a high-tech security system, although it has no foundations or permanent structures.

The Emmerdale village covers more than 11 acres of land in the Yorkshire Dales, with all its buildings classed as temporary structures and most built using timber structures covered in limestone cladding, designed to emulate 1600s housing designs built with Yorkshire limestone.

WEATHER Snow
(PA Graphics)

Due to the extreme weather the Met Office had a number of warnings in place for snow and ice, including an amber warning which covered northern England and the Midlands until midday.

Four yellow warnings for snow covered much of the rest of the nation, with the exception of south-east England and western Scotland.

There was also an official record of 14cm at Bingley in West Yorkshire but a Met Office spokesman said that anecdotally they have heard of observations higher than this in Leeds and Sheffield.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
2
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Jenny Gilruth, minister for transport. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
News Agenda: How can women be helped to feel safer on public transport –…
4
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
5
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
6
Minister Frank Ribbons will be preaching for the first time since his accident this Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
‘Our prayers are answered’: Aberdeenshire minister returns to Sunday service after near-fatal paragliding fall
7
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald and Mattie Pollock in action in the 1-0 defeat of Livingston. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The ‘incredible’ impact of Angus MacDonald at Aberdeen – by centre-back partner Mattie Pollock
8
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
9
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Weekend weather to be cold and icy until Sunday across the north and north-east…
10
The open drain at St Fittick's Park. Image: Ken Duncan / DC Thomson.
‘If a kid falls down there, they are going to die’: Torry resident slams…

More from Press and Journal

STV's Political Editor Colin Mackay with SNP leadership candidates Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan ahead of their debate. Image: Kirsty Anderson/STV/PA Wire.
What a week: Trump says he'd end war and SNP candidates do battle
The Conservative Party's 'Stop the boats' signage has proved controversial to some (Image: Leon Neal/AP/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: At least the Tories have given their lectern builder a job…
To go with story by Garrett Stell. Real Life Parenting Dilemma Hazlehead Bus Picture shows; Real Life Parenting Dilemma Hazlehead Bus. Aberdeen. Supplied by Michael McCosh/DC Thomson Design Date; 10/03/2023
'Just get our kids to school!': Aberdeen parents faced with urgent school transport dilemma
John Oag had always wondered why no one was bottling Loch Ness water. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Seventh-century lodges, monetising the monster and selling to Disney: Meet the people whose businesses…
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS.
Paul Hartley heartened by Cove Rangers performance in defeat to Queen's Park
ABERDAM: Michael Robertson (right) and David Griffiths, winning Start-up Business of the Year . FSB Awards Glasgow.
North and north-east companies shine at Celebrating Small Business Awards
Danny Strachan in action for Peterhead against Airdrieonians. Image; Duncan Brown
Danny Strachan aims to channel frustration into Peterhead's survival
CR0037487 Action from the Breedon Highland League match between Brechin City and Buckie Thistle at Glebe Park, Brechin In pic........ Joe McCabe heads for the dressing room after being sent off late in the game **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 20-08-2022
Buckie and Banks o' Dee clash again after League Cup thriller
To go with story by Emma Grady. YL 1103 08 Dogs: Max (2) and Echo (7) Owner: Jess Location: Arbroath Beach Picture shows; Max (2) and Echo (7). Arbroath Beach. Supplied by Jess Fletcher Date; 06/03/2023
Pet Portraits: Perfect pug pair are this week's cutest companions
A table next to a window with four dishes on it with a gorgeous view out the window
The 6 most Instagrammable bars, restaurants and cafes in and around Nairn

Editor's Picks

Most Commented