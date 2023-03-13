Black Panther designer dedicates Oscar win to late mother and Chadwick Boseman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Black Panther designer dedicates Oscar win to late mother and Chadwick Boseman

By Press Association
March 13, 2023, 2:07 am
Ruth E. Carter arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (John Locher/AP)
Ruth E. Carter arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (John Locher/AP)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever costume designer Ruth E Carter has dedicated her Oscar win to her late mother and the film’s late star Chadwick Boseman.

The American designer, 62, beat multiple Oscar-winner designer Jenny Beavan for Mrs Harris Goes To Paris and Catherine Martin for Baz Luhrmann’s biopic Elvis.

Carter is the first African-American to win two Academy Awards for best costume design, following her success at the 91st ceremony for her work on Marvel superhero film Black Panther.

95th Academy Awards – Show
Ruth E. Carter accepts the award for best costume design for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at the Oscars (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Accepting her award, Carter said: “Thank you to the Academy for recognising the super hero that is a black woman, she endures, she loves, she overcomes, she is every woman in this film. She is my mother.

“This past week Mabel became an ancestor. This film prepared me for this moment, Chadwick (Boseman) please take care of mum.”

Boseman, who played King T’Challa in the original 2018 film Black Panther, died in 2020 from colon cancer at the age of 43.

Graham Norton Show – London
Chadwick Boseman died in 2020 age 43 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Speaking of her creative team, Carter added: “Together we are re-shaping how culture is represented.

“I share this with many dedicated artists whos hands and hearts helped manifest the costumes of Wakanda. This is for my mother, she was 101.”

Carter was born and raised in Springfield, Massachusetts, and studied costume design at Hampton University. She then moved to Los Angeles, where she met director Spike Lee.

The prolific costume designer has worked in the industry for more than three decades, creating costumes for more than 40 films, ranging from period pieces – like Ava DuVernay’s film Selma – to futurist designs, like in superhero movie Black Panther.

