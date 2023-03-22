Russell Kane references migration Bill at Teenage Cancer Trust comedy event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Russell Kane references migration Bill at Teenage Cancer Trust comedy event

By Press Association
March 22, 2023, 2:45 am
Russell Kane on stage during An Evening of Comedy for the Teenage Cancer Trust, at the Royal Albert Hall, London (James Manning/PA)
Russell Kane on stage during An Evening of Comedy for the Teenage Cancer Trust, at the Royal Albert Hall, London (James Manning/PA)

Russell Kane made reference to the proposed Illegal Migration Bill in a charity event at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The 47-year-old was joined by a host of British comedians including Alan Carr and Seann Walsh for Tuesday’s event in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Kane alluded to the Government’s controversial Bill and planned deportation policy when discussing his Ukrainian grandfather-in-law, saying he was welcomed into Britain and “not turned away to Rwanda”.

Teenage Cancer Trust Gigs 2023 – London
Alan Carr during An Evening of Comedy for the Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall, London (James Manning/PA)

TV presenter Carr, who acted as host throughout the evening, opened the show with several light-hearted anecdotes about his recent divorce from Paul Drayton.

Kane followed with gags on the disparities between age groups and valuing experiences over material items, to go alongside his family migration story.

Rosie Jones came next and poked fun at her own sexuality and recent prominence on television, before admitting that performing at the famous venue was “a dream come true”.

Teenage Cancer Trust Gigs 2023 – London
Fatiha El-Ghorri on stage at the Royal Albert Hall (James Manning/PA)

Fatiha El-Ghorri led with recollections on her family and her Moroccan and Muslim heritage, before Junior Bake Off presenter Harry Hill compared modern society to the 1970s.

A short film telling the story of a young boy from Manchester going through stage four Hodgkin lymphoma was then played to the audience.

Irishman Neil Delamere took to the stage after the interval with witty remarks about losing weight and telling the time, before Slim told relatable tales about parenting and dating when aged over 50.

Teenage Cancer Trust Gigs 2023 – London
Seann Walsh spoke about life without alcohol during his set (James Manning/PA)

Rounding off the show was former Strictly Come Dancing and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here contestant Walsh, who joked about rushing on the London Underground and his four years free from drinking alcohol.

The Royal Albert Hall has hosted concerts in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust every year since 2000, with a two-year hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The charity attracts some of the biggest names in music and comedy to raise money for young people in need of specialised nursing care and support.

Underworld kicked off the week of gigs on Monday, with the likes of Wet Leg, Jake Bugg, The Courteeners and Kasabian all set to play before Sunday.

