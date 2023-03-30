New fashion exhibition brings the Met Gala to Kensington Palace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

New fashion exhibition brings the Met Gala to Kensington Palace

By Press Association
The Peter Dundas ensemble worn by Beyonce for the Grammys 2017 (Historic Royal Palaces/Peter Dundas for DUNDAS/PA)
The Peter Dundas ensemble worn by Beyonce for the Grammys 2017 (Historic Royal Palaces/Peter Dundas for DUNDAS/PA)

Outfits once worn by Beyonce, Blake Lively, Billy Porter, Nicola Coughlan and Katy Perry populate the rooms of Kensington Palace, as part of a blockbuster new fashion exhibition.

Crown To Couture explores the similarities between fashion and celebrity in the 18th-century court and the red carpet today.

Nearly four years in the making, it is the biggest exhibition ever staged at Kensington Palace.

The Cupola Room at Kensington Palace, displaying a Giles Deacon corset gown inspired by the room and worn by Billy Porter to the 2020 Oscars
The Cupola Room at Kensington Palace, displaying a Giles Deacon corset gown inspired by the room and worn by Billy Porter to the 2020 Oscars (Historic Royal Palaces/Billy Porter/PA)

It brings together more than 200 items – ranging from gowns to handbags and jewellery – many of which are instantly recognisable.

There is the intricate gold embellished outfit and matching headdress by Peter Dundas that pregnant Beyonce wore to perform at the 2017 Grammys; the bright green Christopher John Rogers gown Lady Gaga donned – complete with a face mask – at the 2020 VMAs; and the intricate gold dress actor Billy Porter wore to the 2020 Oscars.

Designed by Giles Deacon, the pattern of Porter’s dress was inspired by one of the rooms in Kensington Palace.

These are side-by-side with similarly extravagant outfits from the Georgian era, including the gown worn by Lady Helen Robertson in around 1760, which has a nearly three-metre wide skirt.

Elaborate Georgian outfits are also on display
Elaborate Georgian outfits are also on display (Historic Royal Palaces/PA)

Carol Swords, creative programming and interpretation manager at Historic Royal Palaces, told the PA news agency: “We wanted to examine the 18th-century court through the lens of contemporary fashion – because there are so many similarities across the centuries.

“As we dug deeper, we realised the Georgian era and the contemporary 21st century – in terms of spectacle, in terms of life, in terms of how things are perceived – the red carpet and the Georgian court, there are so many connections.”

Each room is dedicated to a different aspect of attending a big event, from getting ready, to attending court or the red carpet, through to the after-party.

In the room dedicated to getting ready, Georgian beauty products sit next to a table of modern make-up.

In the 18th century, upper-class women would invite others to watch them get ready – which could take five or six hours – similar to the way ‘get ready with me’ videos have grown in popularity on social media.

The King's Gallery displaying an Oscar de la Renta gown worn by Billie Eilish at Met Gala, amongst other outfits
The King’s Gallery displaying an Oscar de la Renta gown worn by Billie Eilish at Met Gala, among other outfits (Historic Royal Palaces/Oscar de la Renta Archive/PA)

The King’s Gallery is now home to some of the most eye-catching outfits of the exhibition.

Many come from the Met Gala, known as fashion’s biggest night, and one of the most important events for celebrities to be seen at every year.

Singer Billie Eilish’s pink Oscar de la Renta gown – inspired by Marilyn Monroe and worn to the 2021 event – is the first thing you see walking into the room, and is followed by a stream of recognisable looks.

These include singer Lizzo’s structural Thom Browne ensemble, worn to the 2022 Met Gala, model Iris Law’s Moschino gown, from 2022, and actor Blake Lively’s Versace homage to New York architecture – worn when she was co-chair of the event in 2022.

Blake Lively at the 2022 Met Gala
Blake Lively’s 2022 Met Gala outfit is on display (Alamy/PA)

Throughout the modern aspects of the exhibition, there is an emphasis on diversity and inclusion.

Swords said the curators were keen to make it feel “as relevant as we possibly can”.

She said: “Those questions about diversity, gender, race, everything – we’ve embodied them, we’ve taken them on and we’ve taken that challenge – but we’ve tried to do it in a really sensitive way.”

Swords points to Beyonce’s Grammys outfit, displayed in the King’s Presence Chamber, flanked by Yeoman Warders either side.

The Peter Dundas ensemble worn by Beyonce for the Grammys 2017, on display at the Crown to Couture exhibition at Kensington Palace
The Peter Dundas ensemble worn by Beyonce for the Grammys 2017 (Historic Royal Palaces/Peter Dundas for DUNDAS/PA)

In Georgian times, this is where monarchs would have received courtiers, ministers and foreign ambassadors, and Swords said placing Beyonce there was an opportunity to highlight her “black excellence”.

Swords wants visitors to see “that the connections across the century are more profound than we imagined”.

“We always think the past is just the past, but human beings are human beings.”

Crown To Couture runs at Kensington Palace from April 5 to October 29.

