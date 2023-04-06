Caleb and Nicky’s family connections revealed in upcoming Emmerdale instalment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Caleb and Nicky’s family connections revealed in upcoming Emmerdale instalment

By Press Association
Caleb and Nicky’s true identities are revealed on an episode of Emmerdale (Mark Bruce/ITV)
Caleb and Nicky’s true identities are revealed on an episode of Emmerdale (Mark Bruce/ITV)

Family connections and a character’s true motivations will be revealed on an upcoming instalment of Emmerdale, ITV has announced.

Home Farm nanny Nicky, played by Lewis Cope, is shown to the audience to be the son of Caleb Dingle, played by William Ash, in a new episode of the long-running soap set in a village on the Yorkshire Dales.

In an hour-long programme, viewers will find out that Caleb has entered the village to win back what he views as his birthright, the largest property in Emmerdale, Home Farm.

The father and son are also seen walking around the Emmerdale graveyard to visit the grave of the former owner of the estate, Frank Tate, who is revealed as Caleb’s father.

Tate, played by Norman Bowler, died on the soap in 1997 at the age of 59 in a special hour-long episode following the arrival of his estranged wife Kim.

He appeared to have a heart attack as she watched on, and demanded contact with her son James Tate.

Ash, who was previously in soap Waterloo Road and supernatural crime series The Rising, said: “It’s nice to have their big secret out in the open. There’s been a lot of people speculating, even people coming up to me in the street and asking: ‘What’s Caleb up to?’ and ‘why is he in the village?’.

“It’s good for that part of the story to be out there, great for the audience so they don’t start losing interest in that thread.”

He added: “The audience will start to see more layers to them and little secrets that they’ve got which adds complexity to their relationship.

“That’s been really fun to play.”

Ash said he knew the storyline before joining the soap and added that Caleb pushed Nicky to work at Home Farm so he could learn more about the place.

However, Cope said: “I thought I was coming in as a love interest to Gabby, it was further down the line I got the scripts and it started to reveal itself for me.

“It was a nice surprise as I wasn’t pre-empting anything, I could just look at what was on the script and make that work.”

NORMAN BOWLER
Actor Norman Bowler who played Frank Tate on Emmerdale (PA)

On the latest episode Nicky was revealed as the stalker of Leyla Harding, portrayed by Roxy Shahidi, who has been getting closer to Caleb.

The soap has also seen Nicky proposing to Gabby Thomas, played by Rosie Bentham, who first interviewed him to work on Home Farm.

Ash, whose character is the half-brother of Cain and Chas Dingle, also promised that “there are a lot of fireworks ready to go off”.

He also teased a clash between the Tate and Dingle families.

– Tune in to Emmerdale on Friday April 7 at 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX for more.

