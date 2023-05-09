Will Poulter shares Chris Pratt’s advice on joining Guardians Of The Galaxy film

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Will Poulter said Guardians Of The Galaxy star Chris Pratt advised him to “trust” director James Gunn’s innovative ideas when joining the Marvel franchise.

The British actor, whose notable screen credits include We’re The Millers, The Revenant and Midsommar, plays Adam Warlock in the final instalment of the movie trilogy alongside returning actors Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff and Vin Diesel.

His character, who was created by scientists to be the perfect human, first appeared in Fantastic Four comic books in the 1960s and has since become a mainstay as one of the most powerful superheroes in the Marvel universe.

British GQ Hype cover star Will Poulter (Will Arcand/PA)

Poulter told GQ Hype magazine about the advice he received ahead of filming: “I remember Chris Pratt said to me, ‘Sometimes James (Gunn) is going to throw things at you and you’re going to be like, What are you talking about? You’ve lost your mind. Just trust him’.

“I did that, and by the end I felt really confident in just doing whatever James said.

“Sometimes words like visionary get overused. But James is a visionary, there is no question. The way he’s able to visualise things and then bring them to life is second to none.”

James Gunn, Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan and Dave Bautista from Guardians Of The Galaxy (PA)

The 30-year-old also reflected on body image while discussing his physical transformation into a superhero for the much-loved franchise.

He said: “It was weird when people started to debate my physical appearance online as to whether it was deemed attractive or unattractive.

“I am very comfortable and secure in the knowledge that I’m not conventionally attractive as I’ve always had remarks about looking unusual – whether it’s my eyebrows or whatever else, people have made a thing of that.

“I think it just speaks to a wider issue, of: why are we discussing or spending so much time discussing people’s physical appearance?”

