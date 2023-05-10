Lightning Seeds star praises ‘Eurovision legacy’ of support for small venues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Lightning Seeds star praises ‘Eurovision legacy’ of support for small venues

By Press Association
Supporting small venues is key to the whole music industry, the Lightning Seeds’ Ian Broudie said as a “Eurovision legacy” of gigs in grassroots locations was announced (PA)
Supporting small venues is key to the whole music industry, the Lightning Seeds’ Ian Broudie said as a “Eurovision legacy” of gigs in grassroots locations was announced (PA)

Supporting small venues is key to the whole music industry, the Lightning Seeds’ Ian Broudie said as a “Eurovision legacy” of gigs in grassroots locations was announced.

The National Lottery and charity the Music Venue Trust held a free concert for 15,000 people at Liverpool’s Eurovision Village on Wednesday to launch the nationwide United by Music Tour, which will bring 150 gigs to locations across the country.

The National Lottery will contribute £1.5 million to venues through the tour, which it described as the single largest legacy initiative announced for Eurovision 2023.

Broudie, who was on the line-up for Wednesday’s gig at the Pier Head along with stars including Miles Kane, said: “I think it’s absolutely brilliant.

“I think it’s so important for small venues, which are the starting place for all musicians to learn how to do what they do and for bands to start their career in.

Eurovision 2023
People in the Eurovision Village at Pier Head in Liverpool (Aaron Chown/PA)

“For the country, and this city in particular with all the musical heritage that we’ve got, you’re just not going to get that unless you’ve got the small venues where people can start and learn how to do it and have fun.

“I think it’s absolutely fantastic that the lottery and Music Venue Trust are helping out in such a great way and trying to keep them all afloat at this really difficult time for the entertainment industry after the pandemic.”

The Liverpool-born singer, 64, performed at the Cavern Club for the first time on Tuesday as part of the week-long United by Music Tour of Liverpool, which is now being extended across the country.

He said the Beatles are the “prime example” of how starting in small venues can lead to success but it is the same for every band.

“It’s a bit like the bees; you can’t have ecology, you can’t have the planet without the bees because it just all falls away, you need those little things to start off with and I think the small venues are like that,” he said.

The Three Lions singer believes it is harder than ever for small venues to “make it work financially and exist”.

Coronavirus – Fri Oct 9, 2020
The Cavern Club in Mathew Street, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

He added: “At one point music was everything and now it’s one of many things so I think they’re squeezed anyway and it’s particularly difficult now. So I think it’s really important that they’re being supported.”

More than 20 artists, including Sleeper, The Dirty Nil, Opus Kink, Luke La Volpe, October Drift and Prima Queen will perform at small venues across the country as part of the United By Music Tour.

Louise Wener of Sleeper, who will play 12 gigs from Dumfries to Dover, said: “There’s nothing like the intimacy and buzz you get in a smaller venue.

“Reconnecting with clubs we played coming up in the ’90s is exciting. Supporting them now feels more important than it’s ever been.”

Kicking off in mid-June, it is hoped the gigs will extend the celebration of Eurovision across the country.

Broudie, who performed at the National Lottery’s Big Eurovision Welcome on Sunday, admitted he was “not a big Eurovision watcher” but said the atmosphere in the city has been “great”.

He said: “It’s amazing how the city and Eurovision have sort of fitted like a glove.

“The people in the city, they’ve all really embraced it, everyone’s got a smile on their faces, all these people are wandering round and it’s been the perfect host, I think.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Owners Bryan and Joanna Ewen inside furniture store Ewen and Company.
Aberdeen’s oldest furniture shop to close after 101 years
2
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Fraser and Findlay banned from the roads for life in separate cases at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Donald Fraser Calum Findlay. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by Design Team Date; 04/05/2023
Two motorists receive lifetime bans for driving under the influence
3
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A family has been ordered to pay compensation to their disfigured victim after they went to his home and dragged him outside following an altercation at the local pub Picture shows; (L-R) Robert Cadger, Nathan Cadger and Chloe Cadger. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson/Linkedin/Facebook Date; Unknown
North-east family in the dock after brutal home assault on Newmachar man
4
Residents have been warned of potential damage to buildings from lightning strikes.
Thunderstorms to hit the north and north-east after yellow weather warning issued
5
Braemar MRT and the Scottish Ambulance Service were called to the scene on Sunday, May 7. Image: Braemar MRT.
Boy, 14, ‘seriously injured’ at Tarland Trails in fifth incident in three weeks
6
Scott Knox Inverness
‘Missed more than he would ever know’: Shock to shinty community as young player…
7
Professor Brian Cox
Professor Brian Cox to take Aberdeen and Inverness audiences on a ‘dazzling’ journey through…
8
Police officers stopped the vehicle on Rosemount Viaduct. Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 34, charged with theft from last year following police stop in Aberdeen
9
Rangers' Connor Goldson (L) grapples with Aberdeen's Duk as he advances into the box at Ibrox. Image: SNS.
Sean Wallace: VAR is a waste of £1.2 million per year if not used…
10
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Nine-year-old Mason is non-verbal and sufferers with Autism, ADHD and Epilepsy. Picture shows; Nine-year-old Mason. Ardersier. Supplied by Helen Mitchell Date; 18/04/2023
‘He’s a prisoner’: Mum pleads with Highland Council to find new house to meet…