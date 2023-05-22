Kevin Clifton pays tribute to ‘amazing’ daughter Minnie with Stacey Dooley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Kevin Clifton pays tribute to ‘amazing’ daughter Minnie with Stacey Dooley

By Press Association
Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton (Ian West/PA)
Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton (Ian West/PA)

Kevin Clifton has said his daughter with Stacey Dooley is “amazing”.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star and the documentary maker welcomed their first child, Minnie, in January.

The couple met when they competed on the BBC show together in 2018, beating runners-up Joe Sugg, Faye Tozer and Ashley Roberts to take home the glitterball trophy.

Discussing his 18-week-old daughter, Clifton told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “She’s amazing. I just left her this morning.

“She’s just at that stage where she’s starting to laugh now, doing anything, even just sort of wobbling your head and going ‘hiya’ and she starts to giggle.”

Clifton praised Dooley saying: “She’s amazing. I’ve been on tour in Aberdeen last week and came back just for the day for Sunday and I spent the day with them and I’m absolutely exhausted from it.

“Stace, she just carries on. I don’t know how she does it. It must be this motherly thing that kicks in, I don’t know. I don’t know how she does it, she’s an amazing mum.”

Clifton, who is currently starring in a touring production of Strictly Ballroom, also paid tribute to former Strictly Come Dancing head judge Len Goodman, who died in April.

He said: “Ten years ago on my very first show on Strictly Come Dancing – because Len I sort of knew a bit because he used to judge me in competitions and stuff – so I said ‘Can you give me any advice? This is my first show, how do I go about this?’

Len Goodman death
Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Len Goodman (Ian West/PA)

“And he said, ‘You know what, this is the biggest opportunity that we’ve ever seen for ballroom dancing. And without this, we’re just a bunch of ballroom dancers trying to make our way in life. And this has put it on this massive platform’.

“He said, ‘Just enjoy it and never get like too big for your boots. Don’t think ‘I’m on telly now, I’m a big superstar’, just don’t ever take it for granted. Just enjoy it’.”

