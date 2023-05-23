Dame Joan Collins in pictures as she turns 90

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Dame Joan Collins in pictures as she turns 90

By Press Association
Joan Collins (PA)
Joan Collins (PA)

Dame Joan Collins made her stage debut at the age of nine and has been a consummate performer ever since.

As she marks her 90th birthday, we look back at the actress over the decades, from her role as vengeful schemer Alexis Carrington Colby in the soap Dynasty, to her book signings and brushes with royalty.

Joan Collins – Endell Street Baths – Holborn
Preparing for filming at the Endell Street Baths in Holborn, London, in 1951 (PA)
Film – Joan Collins – ‘The Robe’ Premiere, the Odeon, Leicester Square, London
At the premiere of The Robe in 1953 (PA)
Entertainment – Joan Collins and Daughters – London Airport
With her children Sasha and Tara at London Airport in 1966 (PA)
Joan and Jackie Collins – London Airport
With her sister Jackie Collins (right) and niece Tracy Austin in 1962 (PA)
Royalty – Queen Elizabeth II – Royal Variety Performance – Theatre Royal, London
Meeting Queen Elizabeth II backstage following the Royal Variety Performance at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, in 1985 (PA)
Joan Collins – Heathrow Airport – London
Arriving at Heathrow in 1988 (PA)
Actress and authoress Joan Collins
Launching her book Too Damn Famous in Harrods in 1995 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Collins Over The Moon
On stage in Over The Moon at the Old Vic in 2001 (Myung Jung Kim/PA)
“Your Countryside, You’re Welcome Week” Collins
Launching a campaign to encourage people to visit the countryside in 2002 (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Joan Collins Gangs of New York
With her husband Percy Gibson at the Gangs Of New York premiere in London in 2003 (Ian West/PA)
London Fashion Week – Christopher Kane Celeb Sighting
Arriving at a Christopher Kane fashion show in 2009 (Yui Mok/PA)
Platinum Jubilee
During the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations in 2022 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

